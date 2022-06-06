Denver Broncos | News

WR Jerry Jeudy exits practice early, Broncos 'just trying to be precautionary'

Jun 06, 2022
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy exited practice early on Monday, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team was merely being cautious with the 2020 first-round pick.

"Just trying to be precautionary," Hackett said. "[He] had a little tweak so we're just going to make sure he's good for minicamp."

Hackett said the team would evaluate Jeudy further and "play it by ear" whether he would return for next week's minicamp or simply wait for training camp for his return. Jeudy later walked back out to practice to observe the end of the session.

Jeudy was among several players who did not participate in Monday's 11-on-11 work, as cornerback Pat Surtain II and tight end Greg Dulcich worked on a side field for part of practice before observing team-period drills.

"We want to be as careful as we possibly can and make sure everybody's good," Hackett said. "Everything's primarily precautionary right now and just making sure we're gradually getting better."

CB Damarri Mathis, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., OLB Jonathon Cooper and DE Matt Henningsen were among the other players who were spotted at practice but either did not participate or worked on a side field. Wide receiver KJ Hamler participated in individual drills before being held out of team-period work.

Rookie tackle Sebastian Gutierrez also exited practice early.

OLB Randy Gregory, S Kareem Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, RB Melvin Gordon III, OL Billy Turner, T Garett Bolles, DL McTelvin Agim, DT D.J. Jones and DL DeShawn Williams were not spotted at the Broncos' voluntary practice.

