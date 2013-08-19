Wolfe: 'Looked A Lot Worse Than It Was'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Two days after being carried off of CenturyLink Field in an ambulance, Derek Wolfe was absent from practice Monday with what Head Coach John Fox called a neck injury.

But the coach shared some good news with regards to the defensive end's recovery after the session.

"I think fortunately it'll be quicker than originally thought," Fox said. "What exactly that is, I hate putting timetables (on it). He'll be day-to-day."

Wolfe was able to fly back with the team after game in Seattle, which linebacker Wesley Woodyard said was a welcomed sight.

"We kind of joked with him when we saw him on the plane, he was sitting first class -- we kind of gave him a hard time," Woodyard smiled. "It's good to know that it's not too serious. We just want him to take his time and get back fully healthy. The neck injury is nothing to play with. We wish him a speedy recovery, but a smart recovery."

Fox said in talking with Wolfe that there is "some soreness, but from a medical standpoint he's fine."

Since the injury, Wolfe has tweeted two messages to his fans.

"Thanks for the prayers everyone, I'll be okay and will be back on the field soon," he wrote.