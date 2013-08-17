Wolfe Injury Update

**

UPDATE: Wolfe was released from the hospital and flew back to Denver with the team.

SEATTLE --A little more than five minutes into Saturday's preseason game in Seattle, CenturyLink Field went from loudly celebrating a first down to eerie silence.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe laid motionless on the field, surrounded by doctors and trainers.

On a second-and-5 run, Wolfe was brought to the ground on a cut block by Seattle tight end Luke Willson. As he was starting to get back up, fullback Michael Robinson came in for another block and hit him in the head and neck.

Wolfe laid on the ground after the play as trainers and doctors rushed out to treat him. After approximately 10 minutes, he was placed on a stretcher and carried off the field in an ambulance. The CenturyLink Field crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"It's tough," linebacker Wesley Woodyard said about seeing his teammate down on the field. "Knowing this guy for going on two years now and going through camp with him, he's like a brother. It's like seeing a family member out there on that football field. You never want to see anything bad happen to anybody like that at all."

The team announced that the defensive end was being evaluated for a cervical spine injury. He had movement in all of his extremities.

"So far the reports we've gotten are positive in the sense that there are no broken bones," Head Coach John Fox said at halftime. "CT scan was positive and right now we're waiting on an MRI so, so far all the news is good."

Teammates not at the game immediately took to Twitter.

"Praying for Derek Wolfe right now," tight end Joel Dreessen tweeted. "Great teammate and friend. He works like mad and loves football."

"Prayin 4 D Wolfe man," chimed in running back C.J. Anderson, who will be sidelined up to six weeks with his own injury, a knee sprain.

Even the Seahawks tweeted their "prayers" for Wolfe and wished him a speedy recovery.

After the game, Fox updated Wolfe's status.

"I don't want to say something that I'm not sure of yet," he said, "But the x-rays were fine the CT scan was fine, they are still evaluating the MRI so the results of both of those tests are positive – as far as good news – so we'll see as it goes forward. I don't want to jump to any results right yet, until its finalized."

After Fox finished his press conference, the team received word that Wolfe would be able to join the club on its charter flight back to Denver.

"That's extremely good to hear," Julius Thomas said about the news that Wolfe could be on the flight. "You hate to see a guy get taken off in an ambulance. We've been praying for him and continue to pray for him as he tries to recover from whatever happened."

Sunday morning Wolfe took to Twitter to express his thanks for all the well wishes.