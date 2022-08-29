With extensive international experience, President Damani Leech excited to lead Broncos' global focus

HOW TO START WITH SUCCESS

Leech starts his tenure with the Broncos just as the regular season is about to get underway, and so he and Penner will look to have a successful first season in Denver in short order. For Penner, the Broncos will always aim to have high standards on the field.

"Obviously, a key goal would be we want to make the playoffs," Penner said. "We'd love to win a championship — that, I think, always has to be the goal when you come into a season. And so that's our goal, that's our focus."

For Leech, who also spoke of the importance of winning in his introductory press conference, said that success will be defined largely on the business side for him.

"My focus is off the field, supporting football," Leech said. "Providing them with the tools and the resources for them to be successful, whether that's financial or our people, supporting and amplifying what they're doing on the field, in the community. Helping our players grow their brands is my focus. That's what success looks like for me."

BACKGROUND WITH THE BRONCOS

Leech, who attended the Broncos' two home preseason games, has attended at least one Broncos game before — and it happened to be the most consequential game in the past decade for the franchise.

"While I was just starting at the league office in 2015, I had my first experience [here at the] 2015 AFC Championship Game in coming out to this stadium and this community and feeling the fans," Leech said. "It was incredibly palpable. It was really unique, not like many clubs around this country. And it's something that stayed with me, that experience. I'm really excited to be a part of that now. Broncos Country, it's just really special."

In his opening statement, Leech also paid tribute to the organization's history.

"I have great respect for this franchise and its history," Leech said. "Not only great players and coaches — Hall of Famers — not to mention the late Pat Bowlen, who from the league's perspective, is someone who is revered across the league, and Joe Ellis as well. I stand here truly on the shoulders of giants. I really understand that, and I don't take that for granted."

UNIFORM UPDATE

The most visible part of the Broncos' identity is its branding, and with new leadership at the helm, fans have wondered if change may be in the store for the franchise's look, which was introduced in 1997 and refreshed in 2012 to feature orange tops in the primary home jersey.

Asked about that possibility, Leech said that he'd evaluate it, though he noted the historical value of the current uniform set.

"I think you've got to try and balance history and tradition — three Super Bowls wearing this uniform — but also understanding that tastes evolve, your customer evolves, and connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do," Leech said. "Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it's also one of those things, certainly, that I'll be looking at."

Since being introduced as the team's CEO on Aug. 10, Penner said he has become well acquainted with the passionate perspectives about the team's uniforms, though he has not set his mind to any side.