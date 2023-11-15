Win Column: The key plays that sparked the Broncos' last-second victory over the Bills

Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton score touchdown on season's most improbable completion

Breakdown: The most impressive and arguably most important play of the Broncos' season defied belief. The Broncos decided to attempt a fourth-down conversion in the red zone instead of a field goal from close range, but Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson looked past Russell Wilson's play-action fake and pursued Wilson as an unblocked blitzer. Wilson spun to create space and backpedaled all the way back to beyond the Bills' 20-yard line and lofted a pass to the left corner of the end zone without setting his feet. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton positioned himself at the left sideline and somehow secured possession while dragging two feet in-bounds, all before getting shoved out of bounds by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. The seven-yard touchdown reception was Sutton's seventh of the season — already his season-best mark — but made history as the most unlikely completion of the Next Gen Stats era at 3.2 percent. Though the Wilson-Sutton connection came in the second quarter, it proved to be one of the biggest plays of the game, allowing the Broncos to capitalize on their red-zone trip instead of a turnover on downs and extending Denver's lead to nine points instead of the 6-0 lead a made field goal would have provided.