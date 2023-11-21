Win Column: The key plays that shaped the Broncos' thrilling 'Sunday Night Football' win over Minnesota

McMillian picks off a Dobbs pass for his second takeaway of the game

Breakdown: Payton said after the game that turnover differential was the key to victory against the Vikings in prime time, and Denver's third takeaway was another turning point in the game. Just two defensive plays after recovering Mattison's fumble, Jewell made another stellar play in pressuring Dobbs on a first-down blitz. Dobbs still attempted a throw toward his right side, but Jewell impacted the pass. The throw's high trajectory allowed McMillian to make a play on the ball. McMillian jumped in front of Vikings receiver Brandon Powell to snag the pass out of the air, and he used his momentum to add on a 9-yard return to the Minnesota 9-yard line. The takeaway marked the Broncos' third-straight game with a turnover margin of at least plus-three and made McMillian the first Broncos cornerback since 2009 with a fumble recovery and interception in the same game. McMillian's interception was the most impactful of Denver's takeaways, resulting in an increase in the Broncos' win probability of 26.9 percentage points. Denver couldn't convert the red-zone trip into a touchdown and settled for Lutz's fifth field goal of the evening, but the back-to-back takeaways were emblematic of the Broncos' defense's gutsy, opportunistic performance and closed the Vikings' lead to 17-15.