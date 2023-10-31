Win Column: The key plays that helped the Broncos knock off the Kansas City Chiefs

WR Courtland Sutton secures his sixth touchdown of the season after a Kansas City muffed punt

Breakdown: Despite a strong start to the game, the Broncos were unable to maintain distance between themselves and the Chiefs until several minutes into the fourth quarter. An eight-minute third-quarter drive ended without points after a blocked field goal, and Wilson was sacked to knock the Broncos out of field-goal range on Denver's ensuing possession. As Riley Dixon punted the ball away with 11:24 to play, the game still hung in the balance. That's when Denver's special-teams unit recorded a takeaway of its own, as inside linebacker Drew Sanders recovered a muffed punt within the Kansas City red zone. The Broncos' offense made the Chiefs pay for their mistake. On second down, Wilson stepped up in the pocket and lofted a pass while on the run to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who ran a crossing route to perfection and found open space in the corner of the end zone. The pass was right on target, and Sutton secured the catch while keeping both feet in bounds. The Broncos' best red-zone performance in weeks – Denver turned its five red-zone opportunities into three Wilson touchdown passes – was a key difference in the game and gave them a two-possession lead rather than the 8-point advantage the Broncos would have held if they settled for a field goal. Sutton's touchdown reception marked his sixth of the season, tying his season-best in only eight games.