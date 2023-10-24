Win Column: The key plays that helped the Broncos edge past the Green Bay Packers

Denver's pass rush, CB Pat Surtain II's coverage combine for third-down incompletion

Breakdown: The story of the first half was the Broncos' defensive shutout of the visitors. Denver forced Packers quarterback Jordan Love to play conservatively, limiting him to 47 passing yards on his 13 first-half passing attempts, and kept Green Bay's run game in check. The Packers didn't manage to compile a drive of more than 20 yards until their fourth drive, which came midway through the second quarter. The Broncos' third-down stop on the Packers' second offensive drive was emblematic of the synergy between the consistent pressure on Love and their shutdown pass coverage. Outside linebacker Baron Browning, defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto collapsed the pocket on Love, forcing him to make a quick decision to throw deep toward wide receiver Jayden Reed along the left sideline. Cornerback Pat Surtain II evaded a pick from Green Bay receiver Christian Watson just off the line of scrimmage and was all over Reed by the time the ball arrived. Surtain swiftly batted the pass down to deny the catch and bring up fourth down, sending the Packers' punt unit out once again.