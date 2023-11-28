Win Column: The key plays behind the Broncos' 29-12 win vs. the Browns

S P.J. Locke strip-sacks Cleveland's P.J. Walker for Broncos' third takeaway

Breakdown: The health status of safety P.J. Locke was one of the Broncos' main storylines in the week leading up to their matchup against the Browns, and Payton said after the game that Locke "truly was questionable" throughout the week and that Denver didn't want to risk further injury if Locke wasn't at full health. Locke was ultimately cleared to play and emerged as a difference-maker in the secondary, playing 74 percent of Denver's defensive snaps. His best play came on a fourth-down blitz on a fourth-quarter Cleveland drive. Before the snap, Locke lined up across from Browns tight end David Njoku, but he came off the line like a rocket and had a free path to Walker in the backfield. Locke wrestled Walker to the ground while hooking Walker's elbow, and the ball came free and into the arms of inside linebacker Alex Singleton. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Locke's strip-sack was one of the quickest sacks of Week 12 at 3.6 seconds. More importantly, Locke's forced fumble gave the Broncos their third takeaway of the afternoon and allowed Denver to bleed more than four minutes off the clock. Denver also added a field goal on the ensuing drive, which pushed its lead to 15 points.