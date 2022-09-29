Why the Broncos' run game could be primed to take off against Raiders 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After facing one of the toughest run defenses in the league in the 49ers, the Broncos' running backs could have an opportunity to shine against the Raiders on Sunday.

While the stat sheet may have been modest, the Broncos' rushers did their job against San Francisco's defense — a dominant group that allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the league entering the game. The 101 combined rushing yards between Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III and Russell Wilson was much higher than the average of 67.5 rush yards per game allowed by the 49ers through their first two games, which was a testament to Denver's ability to move the ball on the ground.

Against the Raiders, the run game could be significantly more productive — and, along with that, Williams and Gordon could see a more productive workload.

Through the first three games of 2022, Las Vegas has allowed over 110 rushing yards per game, as well as 22 rushing first downs and four rushing touchdowns on the season. The Raiders' defense has also allowed touchdowns on 80 percent of their opponents' trips inside the 20-yard line, which could be a golden opportunity for Denver to improve their red-zone efficiency and let Williams and Gordon put points on the board. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, though, knows the Broncos will still face a challenge against Las Vegas.

"I think that the Raiders are a very good football team," Hackett said Thursday. "I think that they have a really good scheme down in the red zone. I think that sometimes things happen [and] they don't click, whether it be stopping them or getting in the end zone. For us, we just want to do what is best for this game, we want to be sure to get the matchups that we can and be able to get the ball in the end zone. … I think we're better than we are [and] I think they're better than they are. I think [we are] both really two good teams."

Williams also emphasized the Broncos must not overreact to the Raiders' slow start.