Why Broncos' Recent Signings Chose Denver

DeMarcus Ware:

"When you think about where God puts you and an opportunity where you sort of have no choice, I felt like, for me, being part of an organization -- meaning if you think about the Cowboys, now what organizations are out there that tailor to that or are the same as that organization? I feel like the Broncos were that. I feel like what they're bringing to the table, what they're doing with this organization, it's a perfect fit for me. Playing with a guy like Von Miller, they like to rush the passer. Some of the things that they have missing, and it was a main thing, was having a pass rush and being able to hold teams to low points so Peyton can do his thing. I feel like it's perfect for me to come here, and that's why I feel like it was a perfect fit."

Aqib Talib:

"Me, my agent, my brother played a big part. He's my number one guy. RIP to my dad who passed last year. My brother's like the number one guy in my life. We kind of just looked at the best package. I do have a family, I have kids, I have a wife that I've got to take care of. Then Peyton Manning -- just the total package. Denver was the best place."

T.J. Ward:

"Everything just kind of came in and was the right thing. Great organization, the money was right, but most importantly, the opportunity to win a championship. I think I felt I had the best opportunity to do that here."