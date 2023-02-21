Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the Combine and free agency

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's that time of year.

Spring is around the corner, and the Broncos' Twitter mentions will soon be full of "Sign [Player A]!!" and "Draft [Player B]!!"

Through free agency and the draft, the Broncos will have a chance to add to their roster. But before Denver starts signing impactful free agents or drafting talented prospects, it's worth taking a look at where the team stands.

As Sean Payton begins his first offseason as head coach, here's a rundown of the team that he and General Manager George Paton will guide into the 2023 season.

QUARTERBACK

The Broncos will enter Year 2 of the Russell Wilson era hoping to get a level of play from the veteran quarterback that more closely resembles what the team saw from him in the final two weeks of 2022. The rest of the quarterback room could look different behind Wilson, as Brett Rypien is poised to become a restricted free agent. The Broncos could extend a tender to Rypien if they want him to return, but it's also possible that the team will bring in a new option. The crop of free-agent quarterbacks is quite strong, and Payton has ties to several players who previously served as reserve quarterbacks for the Saints. The Broncos could also choose to draft and develop a young prospect, though their lack of draft capital may make that avenue less appealing. In some fashion, though, the Broncos will add to their quarterback room this offseason.

RUNNING BACK

Denver also has decisions to make at the running back position, where starter Javonte Williams is working back from a knee injury. Depending on Williams' status, the Broncos' focus may need to change. If Williams seems set to return with no limitations, the Broncos may look to add a complementary piece. However, if Williams needs more time to rehab, the team may need to add a 1B option. Mike Boone, Marlon Mack and Latavius Murray are all set to become unrestricted free agents, but Williams, Chase Edmonds and Tyler Badie are among those remain under contract. Perhaps Murray's history with Payton could lead to his return, but the Broncos will need to reshape this room over the coming months.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Broncos still have strong depth at wide receiver, as Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler all remain under contract. Patrick and Hamler are poised to return from injury, and the Broncos also have a proven veteran in Kendall Hinton. Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil showed flashes in their rookie campaigns, and 2022 fifth-round pick Montrell Washington also has intriguing talent. Freddie Swain and Victor Bolden are also on the Broncos' roster and could compete for snaps. Perhaps the biggest question facing the Broncos is whether they will pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option, which must be exercised by May 1.

TIGHT END

The Broncos' most promising player in the tight end room is likely Greg Dulcich, who finished his rookie season with 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He's joined in the tight end room by Albert Okwuegbunam, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Both Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson are poised to be unrestricted free agents, which means the Broncos could be in need of tight ends who excel at blocking. During Payton's tenure with the Saints, Jimmy Graham and Jared Cook were among the tight ends who thrived for New Orleans. It's possible Payton will want to add another dynamic player to the Broncos' tight end group.

OFFENSIVE LINE