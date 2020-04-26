Where the Broncos' roster stands after the 2020 NFL Draft

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Projected starters: LT Garett Bolles, LG Dalton Risner, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, RG Graham Glasgow, RT Ja'Wuan James

Key reserve(s): Elijah Wilkinson, Pat Morris, Austin Schlottmann, Netane Muti

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Cushenberry will compete with Morris for the center job, but I expect Cushenberry to be a Day 1 starter. And despite John Elway's announcement that Bolles and Wilkinson will compete for the left tackle job, I expect Bolles to come out ahead. Muti may take a bit of time to come along, but he could be a key depth piece at guard and maybe a future starter. It remains possible the Broncos could explore a veteran option to compete at left tackle, but that feels unlikely.

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Projected starters: DE Jurrell Casey, NT Mike Purcell, DE Shelby Harris

Key reserve(s): Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, DeMarcus Walker

Fangio hasn't yet outlined the team's plan for the defensive line, but I think it's a decent bet that Casey, Purcell and Harris start in the team's base defense. In sub-packages, I suspect Casey slides inside and Harris and Jones become the defensive ends. Jones was an ascending player toward the end of last season, and Agim could be a sneaky good addition after the Broncos took him in the third round. This group, which was a question mark heading into free agency, is one of the best units on the roster.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Projected starters: Alexander Johnson, Todd Davis

Key reserve(s): Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Joe Jones, Justin Hollins