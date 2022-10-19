'When he gets in those game situations, he's ready': LB Alex Singleton records career-high 21 tackles against Chargers in place of Josey Jewell

Filling in for Jewell is no easy task; though he has only played in three games this season, Jewell has recorded 1.5 sacks, 30 total tackles, three QB hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The team consistently praises Jewell's leadership and communication on the field, and Singleton has aimed to replicate his teammate's presence during the three games Jewell has missed.

Singleton noted that he feels comfortable stepping up into a starting role on the defense when his name is called, as he started 19 games for the Eagles from 2020 to 2021.

"Luckily, the last two or three years I was doing it in Philly, so I know the role that you have to step into," Singleton said. "Just seeing [Jewell], being able to put the same product on tape, you never want it to be a loss when someone goes down, and the team relies on you to step in that spot."

As Singleton recorded his career high in tackles, he had a big group of supporters cheering him on. The linebacker is a native of Thousand Oaks, California — about an hour away from SoFi Stadium — and he brought a large group of family and friends to the game, as well as the football team from his alma mater, Thousand Oaks High School.

Putting on a great performance in front of his family and community was a special moment for Singleton, who noted his appreciation for the fact that the Chargers and Rams are now in Los Angeles.

"It was sweet," Singleton said. "It's obviously a dream — back when I was in high school there wasn't a team in LA, so the fact that there was a team in LA [that we got to play] made it pretty sweet."

Singleton did not have the easiest journey to the NFL, as he signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and was part of the Patriots', Seahawks' and Vikings' practice squads that season, followed by three years playing for the Calgary Stampede of the Canadian Football League. Now in his fourth NFL season, Singleton does not take any opportunities for granted.