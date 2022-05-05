Denver Broncos | News

'What an honor': Former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

May 04, 2022 at 09:34 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — One of the Broncos' most productive wide receivers is officially a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

Ed McCaffrey, who spent nine years with the Broncos and ranks in the top five in receptions and receiving yards in franchise history, was enshrined Wednesday during the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's annual banquet.

"I was shocked and thrilled," McCaffrey told DenverBroncos.com of being inducted. "What an honor to be part of such an incredible organization. Very humbled. I'm glad to join so many of my former Broncos teammates and coaches. It's a wonderful organization. They've been doing so much for youth sports in Colorado especially, really empowering and cultivating leaders in our communities. Very proud to be part of it."

McCaffrey joined the Broncos in 1995 after three years with the Giants and a season in San Francisco, and he quickly carved out a role as one of the team's most productive receivers. From 1998 through 2000, McCaffrey posted three consecutive seasons with at least 60 catches and 1,000 yards. He held at least a share of the team's receiving touchdown lead from 1998-2000.

The Stanford product earned Pro Bowl honors in 1998 as he caught 64 passes for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns, but his most productive year came in 2000 as he posted 101 catches, 1,317 yards and nine touchdowns.

After missing nearly the entire 2001 season with a leg injury, McCaffrey returned to the field in 2002 to add another 69-catch, 903-yard season. His final year in Denver came in 2003.

McCaffrey finished his career in Denver with 462 catches for 6,200 yards and 46 touchdowns. He ranks fifth in franchise history in both receptions and receiving yards and fourth in touchdown receptions.

During the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl championship runs, McCaffrey caught 23 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown across seven playoff games.

"I got to be part of our first Super Bowl championship and had some of the greatest memories of my life back when I played for the Broncos," McCaffrey said. "I'm forever grateful."

Following his playing career, McCaffrey has served as both a broadcaster and a coach. Beginning in 2021, he worked as the color analyst for KOA Radio for five seasons and called Broncos games. He then served as the head coach at Valor Christian for a pair of seasons — winning the 2018 state title — before he accepted his current role as the head coach at the University of Northern Colorado.

The three-time Super Bowl champion — including his victory with the 49ers — became the latest Bronco to be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. John Elway, Peyton Manning, Shannon Sharpe and Champ Bailey are among the players who were previously enshrined.

