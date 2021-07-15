Weeks away from Hall of Fame enshrinement, Peyton Manning previews what it will be like to join his new gold-jacket team

When he makes his speech, the Super Bowl 50 champion and five-time league MVP will have to rely on the trait that always served him well during his playing career: his timing.

Manning said the Hall has emphasized the importance of not going over the allotted time, considering the number of enshrines this year after last year's ceremonies were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In anticipation of that, Manning has already begun timing his speech. He's clocked it right at seven minutes and 50 seconds — just 10 seconds short of when they'll send someone onstage to begin the applause that will end overly long orators, Manning said.

The inductees themselves have talked to one another about honoring that commitment, too, Manning said. After all, they're all be part of the same team soon, and who wants to upset any of your new teammates?

Truly, that part — being on this different kind of team together — is what Manning has most keenly anticipated, especially given his understanding of and appreciation for the history of football.

From a young age, Manning grew that knowledge in part because of his father, Archie, who himself was a great quarterback, as any Manning fan knows already. Archie would tell him about the greats of the game while he was playing in the NFL, as well as the ones he watched when he was a boy.

Within Manning grew a love for the game and all the people who helped make it what it was, and that helped make him who he is.

"He never was my coach, by any means," Manning said. "But he's certainly had the greatest impact on my football life, more than anybody. … I definitely grew up around football. My dad was always making a point to include us, to let us come to practice, took us to Hawaii to the Pro Bowl. That was important for him. I had no idea I was going to end up having the same career, but it definitely had a big impact."

For all those things and so much more, Manning picked Archie to be his presenter during the week of enshrinement.

The idea that he is the product of much more than himself is something that Manning holds dear, and not just the people who form a football team.

A lot of people feel connected to Manning, and he knows that when he enters the Hall of Fame, he's not doing it alone. Every person he's impacted in the community, everyone he's impacted just as a fan — he's riding on their shoulders.