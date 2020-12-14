'We want to see him keep improving': After Drew Lock's strong performance, Vic Fangio looks to future

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It didn't take long to look forward.

On Sunday, Drew Lock completed 21-of-27 passes for 280 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Broncos' 32-27 win over the Panthers. His 149.5 quarterback rating was the third-highest output in franchise history, behind only performances from Peyton Manning and John Elway.

By Monday, though, the focus had turned to the future, as Head Coach Vic Fangio was asked whether the team was still evaluating Lock ahead of next season.

"I think everybody's always being evaluated each and every week," Fangio said Monday. "Obviously, we've committed a lot to Drew here. We want to see him keep improving, and we're hopeful and anticipating that he will."

Lock, just 15 starts into his career, has gone 4-6 this season as he's completed 57.3 percent for his passes for 2,198 yards, 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 74.8 quarterback rating. While his completion percentage has dropped and his interception rate has risen from a year ago, Sunday's win may show development from the second-year player.

Lock said after the game that he recognized the value of short and intermediate passes, and he avoided throwing an interception for the first time since Week 2.

"He's got to go through his progressions and be quicker to maybe find the shorter outlets more so than we have in the past," Fangio said. "I thought he did a good job of that yesterday, and when we had something downfield, he did a good job of hitting the guys."

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur's game plan and play-calling may have also aided that effort.