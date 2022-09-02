Denver Broncos | News

'We want to make this a destination location': Russell Wilson, Broncos prioritize future success with contract extension

Sep 01, 2022 at 06:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — General Manager George Paton had dozed off.

A day earlier, the Broncos' personnel department had worked into the late hours of the night as they sorted through hundreds of players who had been waived as teams cut their rosters to 53 players.

By Wednesday night at 11:30, with the Broncos in the midst of contract negotiations with quarterback Russell Wilson, Paton had fallen asleep.

He was jolted back awake not long after by a FaceTime call from Wilson and his wife, Ciara.

"I couldn't figure out the phone so I lost them," Paton said Thursday, "and I was like, 'Are they going to ask for more money? What are they doing?'"

The Wilsons, instead, were calling to inform Paton that the extension had been finalized, and Wilson was set to be in Denver through 2028.

"It was one of the best phone calls I've ever received," Paton said. "Ciara and Russ and even [Wilson's agent] Mark [Rodgers] was on the call. Pretty cool stuff. I'll remember that — [it's] the best I've felt after a deal."

Paton wasn't the only one. The reaction to the deal — in both the Broncos' locker room and the media — was overwhelmingly positive. In many ways, the deal set the tone for the next era of Broncos football.

"I believe this deal is a win-win for everyone," Paton said. "This allows us to continue building and maintaining a championship roster."

The structure and specifics of the deal, according to both Paton and Wilson, will allow the Broncos to build a franchise that is competitive for years to come.

"To me, what it's really about is being able to win championships and be able to have enough space on the salary cap so that George gets to make his magic and we get guys like Randy Gregory when he comes on the team or other great players," Wilson said. "I think that we want to make this a destination location. I think it's one of those things where we have an amazing tradition of an amazing football team. We've got a lot of amazing new faces. … I think what's important, too, is you surround yourself with amazing players. For me, I love these guys. We've been having a blast. It's been an amazing joy, and so, for me, it wasn't really about how much, necessarily. It was about how many — how many Super Bowls are we going to win? And that's really the focus."

Wilson said he had conversations with both Paton and Rodgers about ensuring that he wanted the Broncos to be able to retain their own talent and sign free agents in the future.

"We talked about how we want to build a championship team, win Super Bowls and to sign guys down the road," Wilson said. "Obviously, we got some amazing starts such as Pat Surtain [II] and so many other great players, the Jerry Jeudys of the world and Javonte Williams. I love my guy Melvin Gordon [III]. There are so many other amazing talents and guys on the defensive side. … This team is really special."

The Broncos' talent — along with the leadership of the franchise's ownership group, president, general manager and coach — convinced Wilson that he wanted to be in Denver long-term.

So while Wilson's contract extension was a major step, it was also just the beginning of an era that Wilson hopes lasts the rest of his career.

"I truly believe we're building something special here," Paton said. "This is only the beginning."

Related Content

news

'It's going to be huge for our franchise': Russell Wilson's teammates excited about what his contract extension means for the Broncos' future

"To be able to have [Wilson] around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting," Courtland Sutton said.

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Russell Wilson on five-year contract extension through 2028

The winningest quarterback in NFL history through his first 10 seasons, Wilson is set to begin his first season with the Broncos.

news

Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

news

Mile High Morning: 'Monday Night Football' broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters preview 'highly anticipated' Broncos-Seahawks matchup

"We'll be quiet just like everybody at home and listen to how the crowd reacts to [Russell Wilson] taking the field as a Denver Bronco," Buck said.

news

Broncos Notebook: After expecting the worst, Brett Rypien received roster news he'd been waiting for

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett reacts to practice-squad signings and NT Mike Purcell explains why he never thought about leaving Denver.

news

Injury Report: WR Tyrie Cleveland returns to practice for Broncos

"We're very excited for him to get back," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

news

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

news

Mile High Morning: How do the Broncos stack up in NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season?

"The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Broncos Notebook: GM George Paton eager to see new-look Broncos in regular-season action

Over the course of the last several months, though, the Broncos have made significant strides toward improving their roster.

news

'I'm just so blessed to be here': Undrafted free agent WR Jalen Virgil makes Broncos' 53-man roster just weeks before expecting first child

After making the Broncos' initial 53-man roster, Virgil is achieving his two greatest dreams simultaneously: becoming a father and getting a chance to play in the NFL.

Advertising