'We want a winner': Russell Wilson details what he hopes Broncos' new head coach will bring to Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Russell Wilson prepares to work with a new head coach, there's one quality he cares about above all else.

Wilson said Wednesday that there are "amazing coaches and brilliant people" the Broncos could consider for their head-coaching vacancy that have led their teams to Super Bowl appearances and wins. He also extolled the group of young coaches who may be poised to become the next big thing.

But no matter which direction the Broncos choose to go, Wilson said he's hopeful Denver brings in someone that will lead the team to the success that eluded it this season.

"I think what we desire, what we want as players, [is] we all want to win," Wilson said. "We want a winner. We want a person that's going to encourage us and challenge us at the same time, push us … to the edge every day. And also teach us how to be better men every day and all that. All that counts."

Wilson said if asked, he would assist the search for a new head coach in "whatever way I can," but he expressed full confidence in Owner & CEO Greg Penner, General Manager George Paton and the rest of the Broncos' search committee.

"I know Greg and George … and the executive team upstairs, they're going to do a great job of finding a great head coach," Wilson said. "There's some great options, obviously. There's a lot of amazing coaches and brilliant people that have been really, really successful coaching the game and gone to Super Bowls — won them, been to them — and been at the highest level in whatever facet that may be. Then there's also some brilliant minds that are younger, as well. I know they're going to do a great job in the search. … They've got a great team of people."

Wilson also spoke highly of the situation a new head coach would find in Denver.

"This is a great job," Wilson said. "This is a great place to be. I didn't realize there were 300 days of sunshine here. I knew our fans were great, but just the energy of the city has been special."

Wilson said he knows the Broncos haven't found the desired success in a disappointing 2022 campaign, but he noted that "better days are coming" for the organization.

"We've got some amazing players in that locker room," Wilson said. "Just even at practice, there's some plays that were made at practice that you're like, 'Man, these are are special guys.' These young guys are building up, the vets are looking really great. It's coming together. I know it's a little late, but hopefully we'll start early next year. We've got to have a great offseason, all of us. It starts with me and just everybody else.