'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

CHARLOTTE — For weeks, the Broncos have suffered agonizing, one-score losses.

Again and again, Denver has been close to success and seen it slip away in the final moments.

That wasn't the case on Sunday against the Panthers.

Yet while the Broncos' eighth loss of the season wasn't particularly close, it was still just as painful.

Denver suffered its largest defeat of the season, as the previously 3-8 Panthers earned a 23-10 win. The Broncos had not trailed by more than 10 points all season, but a third-quarter Carolina touchdown pushed the lead to 14 points — and only a late touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Brandon Johnson cut the deficit from 20 points to the final margin.

"When you lose, you're always upset, and we have to be better," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "… In the end, we've all got to be better. It starts with me. We've got to be better, and we've got to find a way to win some of these games."

The Broncos leave Charlotte with a 3-8 record, matching their poorest start since the 2019 season. They've also lost seven of eight games for the first time since 2017, when Denver suffered an eight-game losing streak and lost nine of 10 contests.

"We've got to get the losing out of our system," Wilson said. "Winning is a habit; losing can be too. We've got to make sure we have winning habits throughout the process, not just throughout the week, but throughout the whole game."

As has been the case for much of the season, the Broncos' offense struggled to gain momentum. The Broncos had -1 net passing yards until the late stages of the first half, they turned the ball over near the red zone and were 4-of-14 on third down.

Denver finished with just 125 net passing yards and has now failed to score more than 10 points in four of their 11 games this season.

The struggles were particularly evident in the third quarter, as the Broncos ran 12 plays and posted just 24 yards and one first down. Hackett said Denver scripted the opening plays of the second half to try to find more success, and yet they were left without points on all three of their possessions.

"They didn't work well," Hackett said. "We've got to find better ones. We've got to find a way to come out in the second half and have an opportunity to move the ball some."

But, as Wilson said after the game, the struggles go beyond the third frame.