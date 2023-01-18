'We've got to do our part': Broncos' offensive linemen vow to improve in 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Given the physicality that comes with battling in the trenches, it is typical for offensive lines to encounter some injuries over the course of 17 games.

For the Broncos, however, the 2022 season posed an unprecedented challenge.

Guard Graham Glasgow was the lone offensive lineman to play in every game for Denver, as the unit was consistently battered by injuries. Left tackle Garett Bolles missed 12 games after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 5, and center Lloyd Cushenberry III and right tackle Billy Turner each missed nine games. Guard/center Quinn Meinerz missed four games, tackle Calvin Anderson missed three games and tackle Cam Fleming and left guard Dalton Risner missed two games apiece.

This abundance of injuries resulted in the Broncos featuring 10 different starting combinations on the offensive line in 2022, making it difficult for the group to establish chemistry.

"It's crazy, man," Cushenberry said following the final contest of the season. "[The injuries] started during camp. ... Don't want to make excuses [because] injuries are a real situation that every team goes through, but I've never seen anything like what we've been through this year."

Regardless of which players take the field, the offensive line holds itself to much higher standards than it showed in 2022. The Broncos' 63 sacks allowed this season were the most in the NFL, and Russell Wilson was sacked on 10.2 percent of his pass attempts, trailing only Chicago's Justin Fields.

Bolles noted that even with injuries, the performance from the offensive line was unacceptable — and when he returns to the field next season, he plans to do everything in his power to turn things around.