'We're passionate about being competitive': Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Broncos leadership focused on finding both short- and long-term success

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Broncos approach the 2024 season, they have their focus on both short- and long-term success.

"We're passionate about being competitive," Owner & CEO Greg Penner said Monday. "That's both in the short term and the long term. You can call it sort of whatever you want, but our focus is on putting the best possible team on the field this coming year."

Penner, Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton were aligned at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting on the path to sustained success, and they know it will require determination and work.

"I don't think there are any shortcuts or quick fixes," Penner said. "We're going to do this the right way and have this team be competitive this coming season, but also be in a position to build for the future."

Paton said the Broncos are "excited for the challenge" that awaits them, and they'll continue to build their roster in hopes of returning to the postseason.

"Other teams have been through this and came out ahead," Paton said. "We want to build the right way for sustained success. We plan on doing that, and we're excited for the challenge."

As Penner explained Monday, the Broncos' approach to free agency in 2024 was indicative of how Denver hopes to build its roster as it moves forward.

"Obviously, a very different [free agency] approach this year vs. last year," Penner said. "We knew last year that we had a couple of immediate needs on both the offensive line and the defensive line that we had to fill in. We just didn't have the draft picks to fill that in, so we were aggressive the first day. We knew going into this go-around, we weren't going to take the same approach. I've been impressed with Sean and George. They've been very measured and strategic. Our approach is going to be long-term to build the roster through the draft and then be opportunistic with free agency and trades and strike when we are in a good place to do that. We're not going to be aggressive every year like we were last year."

At the AFC Coaches Breakfast on Monday, Payton said the work to build the 2024 roster remains ongoing.

"In our league, you regroup and you get ready to play," Payton said. "We're still in the midst of assembling our roster."

Payton also cautioned against the idea of writing off a team before a season begins.

"If you paid attention to that, there are a ton of different seasons — and I've been a part of it — that never would have had the success we had relative to the expectations," Payton said.

Payton, though, did acknowledge the work that must be done for the Broncos to reach their goals.