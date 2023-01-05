'We're here to raise you up, and we support you': Broncos continuing to hold Bills S Damar Hamlin in their thoughts as they return to the field

"I pray that everybody continues to pray for Damar and his family and everything else," Wilson said. "To see that hit the other night and see him drop to the ground, it was devastating to watch, because that could be any of us. I know we've played this game since we were young. I know we've played a lot of college ball, high school ball. I know fans watch us every week and cheer us on. They have fantasy football and us as players, we watch every week, every game as much as we can and watch film and everything else. But … you never imagine one hit could possibly take your life away. Watching the guys on the field and how they all just got together in tears and praying, it shows you, one, we can't take this life for granted and this game for granted, [or] these moments. I'm glad his family was there and his teammates and everything else. But it was also good to see that all the players came together, both teams — from the quarterbacks in [Bengals QB Joe] Burrow and [Bills QB Josh] Allen to all the other players across the board — and just see how our community and our country can come together in moments like this. It just shows you what we can do if we do it together."