'We're going to be back here next year and fighting for it all': Russell Wilson, Broncos nearly upset Chiefs, show promise vs. Super Bowl contender

KANSAS CITY — On another afternoon, perhaps the Broncos cap the comeback.

On another day at Arrowhead, without 20 players on injured reserve, perhaps the Broncos would have marched down the field and scored.

After the Broncos' 27-24 loss, a 15th consecutive defeat at the hands of the Chiefs, Russell Wilson could imagine the scenario.

"This football team, they have a chance to win it all," Wilson said about the Broncos' division rival. "I think that if we have all our guys against all their guys, we've got a great chance."

The Broncos certainly didn't go to Kansas City for a moral victory. As Wilson and Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg detailed after the game, the Broncos were determined to find a way to snap a skid that dates back to 2015.

"We were trying to win," Rosburg said. "Here's the deal: We didn't come here to try to look good and hold up. We came here to win."

Until the final moments, the Broncos had that chance. After falling into a 10-point hole with 12:36 to play, Denver drove 75 yards to cut the lead to three points, and the Broncos' defense forced a series of incompletions to get the ball back for the offense. With two minutes to play, the Broncos faced a third-and-5 at their own 42-yard line. Denver, though, would fall short on a final play that went awry at the snap. On fourth-and-2, Graham Glasgow snapped the ball early — Wilson said Glasgow thought the Chiefs jumped offside — and Wilson was not ready for the ball. He was dragged down for the fourth sack of the afternoon, and the Broncos' chances for a win fell with him.

"Wish we could've had that last play back," Wilson said. "Maybe we can pick up the first down there and keep going and go win the game."

Denver only had to battle back because of a questionable call that changed the tone of the game. With the Broncos leading 17-13 late in the third quarter, Wilson uncorked a deep pass to Courtland Sutton on third-and-11 that Sutton hauled in between two defenders for a 44-yard gain. Sutton, though, was whistled for offensive pass interference — a "highly, highly unfortunate" call, Rosburg later deemed it.

"Apparently — when I asked the official that threw the flag — he said that I pushed the defender in the chest to make the catch and that's where the flag came from," Sutton said. "But you guys can watch the film and see what happened."

Instead of holding the ball at the Kansas City 40-yard line with a four-point lead, Denver faced third-and-19 from its own 8-yard line and had to punt one play later.

"That was a big play for us," Sutton said. "I thought that we were going to be able to make that play and convert on that third down and move the ball and keep moving the ball like we had been. It was unfortunate. … Things happen; it's on us to be able to bounce back and make another play. We were able to get something going after that, but it wasn't enough and we weren't able to get points on the board, which is what we needed to do."

The Chiefs marched quickly down the field to retake the lead, and Wilson was picked off on the first play of the Broncos' ensuing possession. The Chiefs scored another touchdown after taking over at the Denver 17-yard line, and the Broncos appeared in too deep of a hole to respond.

But Denver did not flinch.