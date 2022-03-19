'We needed to add a difference-maker': OLB Randy Gregory brings explosive rush to Denver, crucial to Broncos' defensive hopes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a division that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, it's a necessity to keep up at the quarterback position.

The Broncos drastically shifted their potential at that potential this week, as they traded for Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

Equally critical, though, may be the ability to make those great quarterbacks uncomfortable.

"We really wanted to improve our pass-rush and really the front seven as a whole," General Manager George Paton said Friday. "As you know, with the quarterbacks in our division, we really needed to add."

The Broncos did that, as they officially signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on Friday. In Gregory, Paton said the Broncos added one of their "top free-agent priorities."

They also added a dynamic player, whose frame and athleticism helped him record six sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games in 2021. No player forced more turnovers from pressure than Gregory did last season, and he also recorded the most sacks in less than three seconds.

"We needed to add a difference-maker," Paton said during Gregory's introductory presser. "I feel like we have in Randy Gregory. We feel like Randy's an impact-type player. When you look at the free-agent class, he stood out. Just the way he plays the game. We played Dallas this year, and he's a guy we had to game plan for. He puts the fear into offensive coordinators, because he can impact the game at any time. When you watch Randy on tape, the thing that really sticks out is his passion for the game — how hard he plays every down. In the run game, very disruptive. He can set the edge with his length. He plays with strength, he plays with leverage. Very active on the move, he's disruptive. He chases every play, every down. The passion, when you watch on tape, just sticks out. And then as a rusher, he's a prototypical rusher. He has size, he has length. Explosive get off. He has burst, he can bend, he can flatten. He can win with speed, he can win with quickness, he can win with power. He has an arsenal.