Denver Broncos | News

'We just need to come out the other side': Broncos look to find ways to win as second half of 2022 season nears

Oct 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221027_Hackett

LONDON — As the Broncos approach the midway point of the season, it should come as little surprise that the team's primary focus is to find a way to start winning.

General Manager George Paton said Thursday that the team has struggled to overcome preventable mistakes, and those small errors have made the difference in close games. Ahead of the 2-5 Broncos' matchup with the Jaguars on Sunday, Paton emphasized the need to correct those errors in order to find success.

"What we've learned [is] we need to make plays at the end of games to win games, and we haven't done that," Paton said. "In all our games, we've either fumbled a punt or didn't make a catch. Just a lot that goes into it. Even last year, I felt this team needed to learn how to win. We're still learning, unfortunately."

There is no clear answer on how a team can learn to win. Paton noted that most of the Broncos' games have been down to the wire, and the tide can turn quickly if they learn how to close out close games.

"You win," Paton said. "[To learn how to win games,] you just win. If we knew, we'd all have that magic potion. We've been in every game. It hasn't always been pretty, but we're right in it, and we just need to come out the other side."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett echoed that sentiment, recalling that several of the Broncos' losses have come down to just a few correctable plays. Once they start connecting at the right moments, Hackett noted that the team can start building positive momentum.

"You look back at every single play that we've had this year, and we do that all the time with the coaches, and for sure, it's a play here, it's a play there," Hackett said. "They just have to learn from that and see how close we really are. It might not look [like] it at times, but a couple plays make a game look completely different. They've just got to feel that, understand that — and once those plays start coming, be able to grow off that."

Hackett emphasized that they cannot just wait for plays to come to them; when big moments arise, the team has to find a way to create plays.

"That's the key, is in this game, you've got to make plays when those are there," Hackett said. "Sometimes they're not there; you've got to create it yourself, and that's part of learning how to play the game, learning how to win consistently. Like we always say, sometimes you've just got to make a play."

KEEPING CORE PLAYERS

The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and trade rumors have circulated in regard to multiple Broncos players.

Paton noted that other teams have expressed interest in trading for some Broncos players, but he emphasized that keeping the team's best players is important to him and the Broncos' front office.

"I work the phones a lot," Paton said. "And then they call; I talk to GMs all the time. So, we have received calls. Obviously, nothing imminent. We're going to do whatever's best for this football team, and we do like our players. We're not in the mode of getting rid of our really good players."

Asked specifically about outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, Paton said he would keep any contract talks between him, Chubb and Chubb's representation.

"You know how much we like Bradley," Paton said. "We want to keep all of our core players, and he's one of our core players."

As trade rumors have circled, wide receiver KJ Hamler's name has also been brought up as a possible player to be traded. Hamler is aware of the conversations, but he said he is solely focused on preparing for the game against the Jaguars this weekend.

"Yeah, I heard a few of them," Hamler said. "I'm not worried about that, I'm just focused on the game, focused on doing my job, doing the best that I can. I've got to think of the business side from now. If it happens, it happens. I hope it doesn't, I'd love to stay here, but I'm not really worried about that. I'm focused on the game right now."

Paton also added that the outcome of Sunday's game does not necessarily impact how the Broncos will handle the trade deadline.

"Really, we're just trying to win this game," Paton said. "[It] really shouldn't have any impact on what we do. We just look forward to Sunday."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'looks good' in Thursday practice, remains day to day ahead of matchup with Jaguars

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

news

GM George Paton knows Broncos' 2-5 start is 'not good enough,' still believes in Denver's ability to turn season around

"I think we're a work in progress," Paton said. "I feel like we're going to get it. We've been very close, and I hope this Sunday you can see it."

news

Mile High Morning: Corliss Waitman returns to European roots with Broncos' trip to London

"Of all the things I thought could happen in football, I'm not sure I would have said I'd be back in Europe, with so many friends and family coming to see me play a game I didn't really know anything about until I was in high school," Waitman said. "That isn't something I could have predicted."

news

'It's a growing sport': Broncos support NFL FLAG UK during trip to London

"It's really special for the kids," NFL FLAG UK's Head of Community and Grassroots Development Afia Law said. "Where we are today is a huge Broncos school, they're really invested in the Broncos."

news

'Broncos Country — it's borderless': President Damani Leech, Broncos recognize importance of team's week in London

"For them, this is their first — and for many, only — opportunity [in 12 years] to see a regular-season game live and interact and it's really important for us, and I take that seriously."

news

'I'll be ready to rock': Russell Wilson eyes return to the field as Broncos prepare to face Jaguars

Plus, Wilson and Justin Simmons provide their reaction to trade rumors that have swirled around the team.

news

Broncos to debut new uniform combination for London game vs. Jaguars

When the Broncos play in London for the first time in more than a decade, the team will wear a new uniform combination.

news

Injury Report: DL Mike Purcell among six Broncos to miss Wednesday practice

"He's trending in the right way," Hackett said of quarterback Russell Wilson.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the Broncos' trip overseas

The Broncos traveled to London to play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but the trip would not have been possible without years of behind-the-scenes planning.

news

Broncos designate OL Tom Compton for return from Physically Unable to Perform list

Compton has played a variety of positions along the offensive line in his career, and he started seven games for San Francisco at right tackle last season.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to time in London, focused on earning win

"I just want to see the stadium, want to help us make some plays in there," tight end Greg Dulcich said. "That's the only focus."

Advertising