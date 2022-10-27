'We just need to come out the other side': Broncos look to find ways to win as second half of 2022 season nears

LONDON — As the Broncos approach the midway point of the season, it should come as little surprise that the team's primary focus is to find a way to start winning.

General Manager George Paton said Thursday that the team has struggled to overcome preventable mistakes, and those small errors have made the difference in close games. Ahead of the 2-5 Broncos' matchup with the Jaguars on Sunday, Paton emphasized the need to correct those errors in order to find success.

"What we've learned [is] we need to make plays at the end of games to win games, and we haven't done that," Paton said. "In all our games, we've either fumbled a punt or didn't make a catch. Just a lot that goes into it. Even last year, I felt this team needed to learn how to win. We're still learning, unfortunately."

There is no clear answer on how a team can learn to win. Paton noted that most of the Broncos' games have been down to the wire, and the tide can turn quickly if they learn how to close out close games.

"You win," Paton said. "[To learn how to win games,] you just win. If we knew, we'd all have that magic potion. We've been in every game. It hasn't always been pretty, but we're right in it, and we just need to come out the other side."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett echoed that sentiment, recalling that several of the Broncos' losses have come down to just a few correctable plays. Once they start connecting at the right moments, Hackett noted that the team can start building positive momentum.

"You look back at every single play that we've had this year, and we do that all the time with the coaches, and for sure, it's a play here, it's a play there," Hackett said. "They just have to learn from that and see how close we really are. It might not look [like] it at times, but a couple plays make a game look completely different. They've just got to feel that, understand that — and once those plays start coming, be able to grow off that."

Hackett emphasized that they cannot just wait for plays to come to them; when big moments arise, the team has to find a way to create plays.