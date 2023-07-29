'We have to beat [that] team': Frank Clark wants to make Broncos-Chiefs a rivalry again

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After four years in Kansas City, Frank Clark is determined to help the Broncos change their fortune.
During his tenure with the Chiefs, Clark did not lose to the Broncos — and he helped push Denver's losing streak to 15 games.
On Saturday, after his fourth practice with his new team, Clark offered a raw assessment of the state of one of Denver's biggest rivalries during the 15-game stretch.
"I wouldn't call it a rivalry," Clark said. "In a rivalry, it's competitive. … I'm on the Broncos now, and I've been on the other side, and we didn't call it a rivalry then. I'm on the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat [that] team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things. It's not just about the Chiefs. It's things we have to do here. We have to get our own ball together here in order for us to go out and compete for us to become one of those [factors]."
Denver's last win against the Chiefs came in Week 2 of the 2015 season, which coincided with the team's last division title. Clark, though, may have what it takes to help Denver reverse recent history.
In four seasons with Kansas City, Clark earned three Pro Bowl nods and totaled 23.5 regular-season sacks and 10.5 postseason sacks en route to winning a pair of titles.
"I think it's the routine, the focus level and their ability to be able to eliminate distractions," said Clark of what separates a championship team.
Clark also identified a strong bond and good coaching as keys to winning a Super Bowl.
"We've got a hell of a head coach, man," Clark said. "Sean Payton is a hell of a coach, and he believes in his players. He believes in his quarterback. I can't say that about a lot of people, but I believe in Russ[ell Wilson]. When you trust in your quarterback and you believe in what that man can do, at the end of the day, [there's] no telling how far that team can go."
Clark, though, isn't reminding his teammates of his success in Kansas City.
"I'm not coming in here talking to these guys about, 'Ah, man, I'm this Super Bowl champ, two-time champ,'" Clark said. "I haven't said that one time to any of these guys. I'm coming in, I'm trying to learn, I'm trying to get better. I'm going into Year 9 like I'm going into Year 1, and I'm just trying to make these guys understand the importance of appreciating this opportunity."
Denver gives Clark a chance for a new beginning — and he's eager to make the most of it.
"I hit the finish line twice with Kansas City, you get what I'm saying?" Clark said. "We could have probably [won] three times. At the end of the day, I finished my job there, and my job was finished.
"… At the end of the day, [the Broncos] had offers on the table for me. ... When you're pursuing somebody, you make that obvious. And they made it pretty obvious that they wanted me to be a part of this organization."
Now that he's in Denver, he's ready to help the Broncos win — and to turn a battle with his former team back into a rivalry.