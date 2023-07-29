'We have to beat [that] team': Frank Clark wants to make Broncos-Chiefs a rivalry again

Clark also identified a strong bond and good coaching as keys to winning a Super Bowl.

"We've got a hell of a head coach, man," Clark said. "Sean Payton is a hell of a coach, and he believes in his players. He believes in his quarterback. I can't say that about a lot of people, but I believe in Russ[ell Wilson]. When you trust in your quarterback and you believe in what that man can do, at the end of the day, [there's] no telling how far that team can go."

Clark, though, isn't reminding his teammates of his success in Kansas City.

"I'm not coming in here talking to these guys about, 'Ah, man, I'm this Super Bowl champ, two-time champ,'" Clark said. "I haven't said that one time to any of these guys. I'm coming in, I'm trying to learn, I'm trying to get better. I'm going into Year 9 like I'm going into Year 1, and I'm just trying to make these guys understand the importance of appreciating this opportunity."

Denver gives Clark a chance for a new beginning — and he's eager to make the most of it.

"I hit the finish line twice with Kansas City, you get what I'm saying?" Clark said. "We could have probably [won] three times. At the end of the day, I finished my job there, and my job was finished.

"… At the end of the day, [the Broncos] had offers on the table for me. ... When you're pursuing somebody, you make that obvious. And they made it pretty obvious that they wanted me to be a part of this organization."