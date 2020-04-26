'We had to get some talent': John Elway details Broncos' commitment to building offense around Drew Lock

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As John Elway watched Drew Lock during the final five games of the 2019 season, he saw a player with the potential to revitalize the Broncos' offense.

Over the previous three seasons, the Broncos had missed that kind of player at quarterback.

Since future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired following a Super Bowl 50 season, the Broncos have tried to find a long-term answer. Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco all took cracks at proving they could be the answer.

For one reason or another, none of the above players found a way to solidify their spot as the team's long-term starter.

As the Broncos searched, Elway aimed to fortify the defense. Without the fireworks that were included with Denver's offense from 2012-14, the Broncos simply needed to slow games down and find a way to win tight games.

At times, that strategy has worked. The Broncos won nine games in 2016 with their Super Bowl 50 defense largely intact, and Vic Fangio led the Broncos to seven wins in 2019. That total was the Broncos' best effort since the 2016 campaign.

Most games, though, were slugfests rather than romps. Since the start of the 2017 season, 10 of the Broncos' 18 wins were by fewer than 10 points. Before Lock took over late in 2019, the Broncos scored more than 24 points just four times in nearly two and a half years.

"I think that as a quarterback, there's no question you always want to have great weapons around you, but I think the key thing is trying to figure out how to win football games," Elway said Saturday following the 2020 NFL Draft. "I think that when you look back over the last four years, since Super Bowl 50 when we really won it on the defensive side — then when Peyton [Manning] retired, we've been trying to find that replacement for Peyton since then. We've tried to concentrate on the defensive side with the idea that if we can keep the score down, we'll stay in football games and eventually try to find the quarterback we can replace him with and get the offense back on track. I think with the way Drew played at the end of last year, we saw the signs of a guy that has a chance to be very successful in this league, but to do that, he's got to have some good people around him."

Lock finished his limited action in 2019 with a 4-1 record, a 64.1 completion percentage and a 7-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

After fortifying the Broncos' defense in free agency, Elway found Lock weapons over three days in the draft to help the young quarterback take the next step.

In the first round, Elway added Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy. He tacked on a player with sub-4.3 speed in KJ Hamler. He nabbed a likely starter at center in Lloyd Cushenberry III. He snagged Lock's former teammate Albert Okwuegbunam in Round 4.

Noah Fant will lead the Broncos' tight ends again in 2020, and Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton will pace the wide receiving corps. The rest of those groups, though, could look completely different.

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur could feature Okwuegbunam in two-tight-end sets, and Jeudy and Hamler are expected to become the second and third wideouts, respectively.

After the Broncos focused on defense in previous years, the 2020 NFL Draft was all about offense. And if they hope to fully take advantage of Lock's skill set, that was the pertinent move.

"I felt that offensively, for us to be able to compete and give Drew a chance to be successful and us to be successful on the offensive side ... we had to get some speed and we had to get some talent on that offensive side and some explosiveness on the offensive side," Elway said. "That's why we decided to go that way. We played good defense last year and we'll continue to play good defense this coming year, but we had to pick things up on the offensive side [with] that explosiveness and speed factor. We have some good players on the offense already, but we had to add to that. We were able to do that especially with Jerry, as well as KJ [and] the wide receivers, and then Albert O. today, with great speed at the tight end position. We just feel like we had to add that explosiveness, and we were able to get that done."

The Broncos now hope that impacts the team's scoring output. After the last few years, it would be a welcome respite.