Denver Broncos | News

Way Back When: Here come the Texans!

Sep 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Jim Saccomano
220914_throwback2

When the Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans this week, it is a matchup between one of the original American Football League teams (the Broncos) vs. another of the original AFL cities (Houston).

But for most readers of this article, that is ancient history. However, like a lot of history, it carries right through to today.

There are and have always been ties between the Broncos and the city of Houston.

Today, Denverites fancy themselves as fashionable in every way, so few realize that back in the day, Houston oilman and Oilers owner Bud Adams gave a big OK to Denver staying in the fledgling AFL.

The Broncos developed and prospered, like the runts of a litter, while the Houston team won the first two AFL titles.

But the Broncos and Denver just kept on growing, and eventually we traded for John Elway, the Prince of Palo Alto.

And in the very same year, the Broncos drafted a Texas A&M quarterback who had gone to high school at St. Pius in Houston. That was Gary Kubiak, and he was almost an afterthought in competing with Elway.

Except the Broncos kept both, with head coach Dan Reeves describing Kubiak as essentially an extra coach on the field.

Through the Years: Broncos vs. Texans

Take a look through Broncos history with photos from their games against the Texans.

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) is chased out of the pocket by Houston Texans linebacker Kailee Wong in the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
1 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) is chased out of the pocket by Houston Texans linebacker Kailee Wong in the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (80) is pushed out of bounds by Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) after Smith's reception for a first down in the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
2 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (80) is pushed out of bounds by Houston Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) after Smith's reception for a first down in the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos tight end Tony Scheffler celebrates his 12 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans.
3 / 41

Denver Broncos tight end Tony Scheffler celebrates his 12 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans.

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno avoids a Houston Texans Glover Quin tackle on a 22-yard pass reception in the first quarter in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
4 / 41

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno avoids a Houston Texans Glover Quin tackle on a 22-yard pass reception in the first quarter in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Champ Bailey on defense in the first quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
5 / 41

Denver Broncos Champ Bailey on defense in the first quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Mario Haggan tackles Houston Texans Arian Foster for a second quarter 2-yard loss as the Denver closes in during the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
6 / 41

Denver Broncos Mario Haggan tackles Houston Texans Arian Foster for a second quarter 2-yard loss as the Denver closes in during the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Denver Broncos Marcus Thomas(79), Kevin Vickerson (99) and Ryan McBean (98) extend their arms in an attempt to block a Houston Texans field goal in the third quarterof the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
7 / 41

Denver Broncos Marcus Thomas(79), Kevin Vickerson (99) and Ryan McBean (98) extend their arms in an attempt to block a Houston Texans field goal in the third quarterof the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Lloyd (84) goes over the top of Houston Texans cornerback Jason Allen (30) for a pass reception during the third quarter an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Texans 24-23. (AP Photo/ Chris Schneider )
8 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Lloyd (84) goes over the top of Houston Texans cornerback Jason Allen (30) for a pass reception during the third quarter an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Texans 24-23. (AP Photo/ Chris Schneider )

Denver Broncos Ronald Fields on a pass rush in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
9 / 41

Denver Broncos Ronald Fields on a pass rush in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Tim Tebow celebrates as he runs into the end zone on a 6-yard sweep to the left for a touchdown with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.
10 / 41

Denver Broncos Tim Tebow celebrates as he runs into the end zone on a 6-yard sweep to the left for a touchdown with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Invesco Field December 26, 2010.

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow smiles following a victory over the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Texans 24-23. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey )
11 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow smiles following a victory over the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Texans 24-23. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey )

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos safety Mike Adams (20) and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (95) make the stop during second quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.
12 / 41

Denver Broncos safety Mike Adams (20) and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (95) make the stop during second quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (95) makes the stop during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.
13 / 41

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (95) makes the stop during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.
14 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to pass during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 23, 2012.

Ben Hays/2012 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) sacks Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) for a 9 yard loss during third quarter actionin the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
15 / 41

Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) sacks Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) for a 9 yard loss during third quarter actionin the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) carries the ball on a 17 yard reception during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.
16 / 41

Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) carries the ball on a 17 yard reception during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) share a laugh during second quarter action in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.
17 / 41

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) share a laugh during second quarter action in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) looks for running room on an 11 yard catch-and-run during third quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
18 / 41

Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) looks for running room on an 11 yard catch-and-run during third quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Robert Ayers (91) sacks Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) and forces a fumble at 4:06 during third quarter action in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
19 / 41

Denver Broncos defensive end Robert Ayers (91) sacks Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) and forces a fumble at 4:06 during third quarter action in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) brings down Houston Texans Deji Karim (39) on a 4th quarter pass play for a one yard loss in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
20 / 41

Denver Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) brings down Houston Texans Deji Karim (39) on a 4th quarter pass play for a one yard loss in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) eyes the football on his 20 yard reception for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
21 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) eyes the football on his 20 yard reception for a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) reacts after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
22 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) reacts after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets congratulations from Montee Ball (28), Joel Dreessen (81) and Orlando Franklin (74) after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
23 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets congratulations from Montee Ball (28), Joel Dreessen (81) and Orlando Franklin (74) after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to throw his record-setting 51st touchdown of the season during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.
24 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) drops back to throw his record-setting 51st touchdown of the season during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on December 22, 2013.

Ben Hays/2013 Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets congratulations from Demaryius Thomas (88) after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
25 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets congratulations from Demaryius Thomas (88) after throwing a 4th quarter touchdown pass setting a new NFL record of 51 touchdown passes during a regular season( surpassing Tom Brady) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets Houston Texans J.J. Watt (99) at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
26 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets Houston Texans J.J. Watt (99) at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
27 / 41

Houston Texans Matt Schaub (8) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning (18) waves to fans following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. Manning threw his 51st touchdown pass of the season in the game to set a new NFL record. Manning's next touchdown throw will be his 500th, and if the trend holds true, it will be caught by a tight end, not a wide receiver. Denver plays at home against Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
28 / 41

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning (18) waves to fans following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. Manning threw his 51st touchdown pass of the season in the game to set a new NFL record. Manning's next touchdown throw will be his 500th, and if the trend holds true, it will be caught by a tight end, not a wide receiver. Denver plays at home against Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) accepts a game ball and addresses the team after he set a new NFL record for most touchdown passes (51) in a single regular season of play after Denver defeated the Houston Texans 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.
29 / 41

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) accepts a game ball and addresses the team after he set a new NFL record for most touchdown passes (51) in a single regular season of play after Denver defeated the Houston Texans 37-13 in the NFL game in Houston TX December 22, 2013.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights off Houston Texans linebacker John Simon (51) on a 11 yard reception during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston,Tx. August 22, 2015.
30 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights off Houston Texans linebacker John Simon (51) on a 11 yard reception during first quarter action against the Houston Texans in the NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston,Tx. August 22, 2015.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Houston Texans J.J. Watt (99) greets Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 14-10 in the NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston,Tx. August 22, 2015.
31 / 41

Houston Texans J.J. Watt (99) greets Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak at midfield after Denver defeated Houston 14-10 in the NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston,Tx. August 22, 2015.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) during first quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
32 / 41

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) tackles Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) during first quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
A group of Denver Broncos gang tackle Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (87) during third quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
33 / 41

A group of Denver Broncos gang tackle Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (87) during third quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his 4 yard second quarter touchdown catch with Emmanuel Sanders (10) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.Demaryius Thomas
34 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his 4 yard second quarter touchdown catch with Emmanuel Sanders (10) in the NFL game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.Demaryius Thomas

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during second quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 41

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during second quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) reacts after a 31-yard pass during third quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) reacts after a 31-yard pass during third quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) fumbles the ball during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
37 / 41

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) fumbles the ball during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball for an 11-yard gain during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 41

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) carries the ball for an 11-yard gain during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) out of the pocket during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.
39 / 41

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) out of the pocket during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) tackle Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (87) during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 41

Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) tackle Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (87) during fourth quarter action against the Houston Texans during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) dives for three yards up the middle as he is tackled by Houston Texans Lonnie Ballentine (39) during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.
41 / 41

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) dives for three yards up the middle as he is tackled by Houston Texans Lonnie Ballentine (39) during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. October 24, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

So Houston gave us our backup quarterback, but Kubiak proved to be so much more than expected. He was Elway's backup for all three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s, generally regarded as the best backup quarterback in football during that time frame.

Reeves might have been the first to call Kubiak a "coach on the field," but it was Gary who made Denver and Houston proud. He did go into coaching, and championships followed Gary wherever he went, from alma mater Texas A&M to a world championship in San Francisco with the 49ers.

Then he came back to Denver as a coach on Mike Shanahan's staff, becoming an integral part of our back-to-back Super Bowl titles as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

Of course, when John Elway was later looking for the ideal man to lead the Broncos, Gary came back and led us to a win in Super Bowl 50.

And in between those stints in Denver, he had led the Houston Texans as their head coach, as well.

Amid the comings and goings, Houston's Wade Phillips had also spent the better part of a decade in Denver, including two years as head coach of the Broncos himself.

Naturally, just by virtue of the size of Texas, the Broncos have had a lot of players and coaches from Houston.

And it just seems fitting that Klint Kubiak is on Denver's staff right now, in his second stint as one of our assistant coaches.

When the Broncos face the Texans this week, it will be a matchup of the only two teams that have always had home sellouts during their time in the NFL. The Broncos began their sellout streak with the first game of 1970, which also was Denver's first year as an actual member of the NFL, after the two leagues merged. And the Texans, of course, joined the NFL as an expansion team in 2002, never having to go through the attendance growing pains associated with early years of pro football.

So while the teams have not had a lot of on-the-field rivalry, there have been plenty of connections between the cities of Denver and Houston in pro football.

Related Content

news

Broncos place Justin Simmons on injured reserve, promote Essang Bassey to active roster

Denver also signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb were bright spots for Broncos in Week 1

"After a no-touchdown 2021 season, Jeudy didn't waste any time this year reaching the end zone," The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran wrote.

news

Hot Topics: Day after loss in Seattle, HC Nathaniel Hackett says Broncos should've gone for late fourth-down attempt

Plus, Hackett explains what wide receiver Courtland Sutton did that impressed him in Week 1.

news

Injury Report: Broncos evaluating Quinn Meinerz' status after hamstring injury

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also provided a brief update on Josey Jewell and Billy Turner.

news

Broncos partner with local clothing brand BE A GOOD PERSON to release limited-edition 'Kickoff Collection'

The collection will be released on Friday, Sept. 16 in limited quantities at noon MT.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL legends praise Pat Surtain II after covering DK Metcalf

"[Surtain is] one of the best CB prospects to touch the league in a while," former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel noted.

news

Broncos Postgame Notebook: Defense surges back to post second-half shutout vs. Seahawks

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and Brandon McManus weigh in on the Broncos' last-second field-goal attempt.

news

'We're going to be unwavering': Broncos focused on rebounding after red-zone turnovers, penalties lead to 17-16 loss to Seahawks

"When you're 0-and-4 in the red zone, 12 penalties, two turnovers, it's not a good deal," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Denver's Week 1 loss.

news

#DENvsSEA live injury updates: G/C Quinn Meinerz ruled out after hamstring injury

G Graham Glasgow replaced Meinerz at right guard.

news

OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

Offensive lineman Billy Turner is inactive for Monday's game.

news

'Broncos Postgame Live' to debut Monday

The show will give fans exclusive access to postgame content immediately following every game.

Advertising