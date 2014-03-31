Ware to Participate in NFL's Business Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --One of the newest Broncos will be participating in the NFL Business Management & Entrepreneurial Program, which will take place April 3-6 at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.
This is one of several training programs for post-NFL careers that NFL Player Engagement offers to current and former players.
Participants will hear from University of Notre Dame faculty and successful business leaders. The program will kick off with presentations from four NFL Legends who applied learnings from past BM&E programs to launch their own business ventures and foundations including Notre Dame alumni Deke Cooper and Jeff Faine, as well as Charlie Batch and J.R. Tolver. Faine and Brady Quinn, a fellow Notre Dame alumnus and past participant in the BM&E Program, were instrumental in bringing the program to Notre Dame for the first time in 2013.
The program—developed jointly with NFL Player Engagement, Mendoza's Stayer Center for Executive Education and the Gigot Center for Entrepreneurship—will cover topics such as financial literacy and analysis, investing for impact, and business plan development. Attendees will receive mentoring from Batch, Cooper, Faine and Tolver as well as the Irish Angels, a select group of investors within the Notre Dame community who advise and invest in start-ups. Throughout the four days, participants will work in groups to develop and deliver a business plan for the Business Pitch Competition that closes out the program.
"We believe in a shared responsibility to prepare our players for career opportunities after their NFL playing experience," said Kimberly Fields, Vice President of NFL Player Engagement. "This program provides education, mentoring, and hands-on experience for those looking to succeed in the business world."
"It is a pleasure again to have the opportunity to work with the NFL in presenting the Business Management & Entrepreneurial Program," said Paul Slaggert, Director of Non-Degree Programs for the Stayer Center for Executive Education at Notre Dame. "The ability to work with current and former NFL players who want to give back by starting or investing in new ventures that benefit their communities is extremely gratifying."
Players will be live blogging throughout the program, documenting their experience on www.NFLPE.sportsblog.com. Following is a list of participating players:
|
NAME
|
TEAM AFFILIATION(S)
|
ANDY ALLEMAN
|
Former (KC, MIA, NO)
|
ANTHONY ARMSTRONG
|
Free Agent
|
BRIAN ARNFELT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
ZANE BEADLES
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
KEITH BROOKING
|
Former (ATL, DAL, DEN)
|
SHAUN CODY
|
Former (DET, HOU)
|
VONTAE DAVIS
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
JEROME FELTON
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
BRANDON FIELDS
|
Miami Dolphins
|
VINCENT FULLER II
|
Former (DET, TEN)
|
ANDRE GURODE
|
Oakland Raiders
|
RASHAD JENNINGS
|
New York Giants
|
JEFFREY "J.J." JANSEN
|
Carolina Panthers
|
JOSH MARTIN
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
TIM MASTHAY
|
Green Bay Packers
|
KEVIN MC DERMOTT
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
RYAN MUNDY
|
Chicago Bears
|
TORRANCE (MORAN) NORRIS
|
Former (DET, HOU, NO, SF)
|
ERIC OLSEN
|
Free Agent
|
MICHAEL PALMER
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
JOE REITZ
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
DUNTA ROBINSON
|
Free Agent
|
BRYAN SCOTT
|
Free Agent
|
AUSTIN SPITLER
|
Miami Dolphins
|
WILL SVITEK
|
New England Patriots
|
DARRYL TAPP
|
Detroit Lions
|
DE MARCUS WARE
|
Denver Broncos
|
SAM YOUNG
|
Jacksonville Jaguars