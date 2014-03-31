 Skip to main content
Ware to Participate in NFL's Business Program

Mar 31, 2014 at 03:37 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --One of the newest Broncos will be participating in the NFL Business Management & Entrepreneurial Program, which will take place April 3-6 at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.

This is one of several training programs for post-NFL careers that NFL Player Engagement offers to current and former players.

Participants will hear from University of Notre Dame faculty and successful business leaders. The program will kick off with presentations from four NFL Legends who applied learnings from past BM&E programs to launch their own business ventures and foundations including Notre Dame alumni Deke Cooper and Jeff Faine, as well as Charlie Batch and J.R. Tolver. Faine and Brady Quinn, a fellow Notre Dame alumnus and past participant in the BM&E Program, were instrumental in bringing the program to Notre Dame for the first time in 2013.

The program—developed jointly with NFL Player Engagement, Mendoza's Stayer Center for Executive Education and the Gigot Center for Entrepreneurship—will cover topics such as financial literacy and analysis, investing for impact, and business plan development. Attendees will receive mentoring from Batch, Cooper, Faine and Tolver as well as the Irish Angels, a select group of investors within the Notre Dame community who advise and invest in start-ups. Throughout the four days, participants will work in groups to develop and deliver a business plan for the Business Pitch Competition that closes out the program.

"We believe in a shared responsibility to prepare our players for career opportunities after their NFL playing experience," said Kimberly Fields, Vice President of NFL Player Engagement. "This program provides education, mentoring, and hands-on experience for those looking to succeed in the business world."

"It is a pleasure again to have the opportunity to work with the NFL in presenting the Business Management & Entrepreneurial Program," said Paul Slaggert, Director of Non-Degree Programs for the Stayer Center for Executive Education at Notre Dame. "The ability to work with current and former NFL players who want to give back by starting or investing in new ventures that benefit their communities is extremely gratifying."

Players will be live blogging throughout the program, documenting their experience on www.NFLPE.sportsblog.com. Following is a list of participating players:

NAME

TEAM AFFILIATION(S)

ANDY ALLEMAN

Former (KC, MIA, NO)

ANTHONY ARMSTRONG

Free Agent

BRIAN ARNFELT

Pittsburgh Steelers

ZANE BEADLES

Jacksonville Jaguars

KEITH BROOKING

Former (ATL, DAL, DEN)

SHAUN CODY

Former (DET, HOU)

VONTAE DAVIS

Indianapolis Colts

JEROME FELTON

Minnesota Vikings

BRANDON FIELDS

Miami Dolphins

VINCENT FULLER II

Former (DET, TEN)

ANDRE GURODE

Oakland Raiders

RASHAD JENNINGS

New York Giants

JEFFREY "J.J." JANSEN

Carolina Panthers

JOSH MARTIN

Kansas City Chiefs

TIM MASTHAY

Green Bay Packers

KEVIN MC DERMOTT

San Francisco 49ers

RYAN MUNDY

Chicago Bears

TORRANCE (MORAN) NORRIS

Former (DET, HOU, NO, SF)

ERIC OLSEN

Free Agent

MICHAEL PALMER

Pittsburgh Steelers

JOE REITZ

Indianapolis Colts

DUNTA ROBINSON

Free Agent

BRYAN SCOTT

Free Agent

AUSTIN SPITLER

Miami Dolphins

WILL SVITEK

New England Patriots

DARRYL TAPP

Detroit Lions

DE MARCUS WARE

Denver Broncos

SAM YOUNG

Jacksonville Jaguars

