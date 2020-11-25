USAA Salute to Service Moment: Operations Specialist 1st Class Anika Vickers

Operations Specialist 1st Class Anika Vickers, United States Navy, hails from Oklahoma City, OK, however she has called Denver her home for the past 10 years. She joined the Navy in 2006 and following basic and advanced training was assigned to two guided missile destroyers: the USS Winston S. Churchill and the USS Bulkeley homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. She has also served as a Maritime security operations analyst in Manama, Bahrain. Petty Officer Vickers is currently serving as a Navy Recruiter in Denver, Colorado. It has been her pleasure to serve her country for the past 14 years.