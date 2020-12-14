Denver Broncos | News

USAA Salute to Service Moment: Corporal Trey Hagler

Dec 13, 2020 at 05:07 PM

Following in the footsteps of his grandfathers, Corporal Trey Hagler, of Denver fulfilled his lifelong dream by joining the Marine Corps in 2017. Corporal Hagler graduated boot camp in San Diego, California and is currently stationed on the East Coast. He has served on multiple deployments overseas and is trained and functions within Field Artillery. He is passionate in his service for his country and is proud to be a Marine. The Broncos thank Corporal Hagler for his service to our nation!

Salute to Service Moment: CPL Trey Hagler

Corporal Hagler graduated boot camp in San Diego, California and is currently stationed on the East Coast.

