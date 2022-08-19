Under the Headset: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero on leading the Broncos' defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos look for their offense to take a jump this season, it's also critical that their defense maintains its standard. Tasked with that mission is Ejiro Evero, who joins the Broncos from the Los Angeles Rams and steps into his role as a first-time defensive coordinator. In the early days of training camp, Evero seems poised to lead another strong unit, and his leadership abilities have been praised by coaches and players alike. We spoke to Evero about two of his key players, his defensive philosophy, what he wants Broncos Country to know about him and more.

Aric DiLalla: What's impressed you most about Justin Simmons in your short time with him so far?

Ejiro Evero: "He's just an extreme professional. All of the physical traits are very obvious and he's a smart guy, but it's the consistency day in and day out. He's professional. He knows how to prepare. He does the work off the field, in the classroom, taking care of his body. Just a true professional. When you have the marriage between that and his athletic ability and high character, it really shows up."

AD: How much of Pat Surtain II had you seen before getting here? How much did you notice him coming out of the draft?

EE: "Definitely studied him coming out and had a lot of love for him. Thought he was going to be a good player. I didn't think he was going to be this good, though. It's been pretty cool to watch him, and I truly believe he could be a top-flight guy."

AD: You've been around Aqib Talib, you've been around Jalen Ramsey. Does he have that sort of potential to be a guy in that class?

EE: "Yeah, he does. He does. But the biggest thing for him is just to continue to work day in and day out and continue to get better and let those things fall out the way they do."

AD: This defense last year was third in scoring defense, but there were some times when it was 'bend but don't break'. What's the key to getting the quick stops — the three-and-outs — and getting the ball back for the offense?

EE: "I think we've just got to make sure we're doing a good job of working in concert with the offense. We're not going to be worried too much about stats, but it's about affecting the game in terms of turnovers and affecting the quarterback and doing the things we need to do to win each game. Each game's going to be different. There's going to be some games where we need to hold the offense down. There's going to be some games where, hey, we're just going to have to give up one less point. We're not going to worry about numbers and just worry about, 'Hey, how can we affect the game, and how can we work with the offense and special teams to win these games?'"

AD: You talked when you first got here about your philosophy in regards to bringing pressure. What is your philosophy, and does it vary a little bit from other people who run a similar scheme?