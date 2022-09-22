Under the Headset: An interview with Tight Ends Coach Jake Moreland

BS: As a former tight end, how do you see the role of a tight end in this offense with how play-action pass can make for big plays?

JM: "I think to get your play-pass going, you've got to be able to run the ball. So everything goes back to being able to run the ball. And then that's when our big plays happen, or have the opportunity to happen. In the tight-end room, especially in this offense, we're going to take our opportunities when we get them. We're going to have the opportunity to stretch the field, maybe get some one-on-one matchups with safeties or linebackers, and then the play-pass, that's going to be our opportunity to really shine."

BS: We haven't seen a lot of Dulcich because of the injury, but do you expect his transition to live action will be pretty seamless because of the nature of his skill set?

JM: "I really do. He does a great job in the meetings, and that's something that I give him a lot of respect for. It'd be easy for him to just cash in and say, 'Oh, I'm injured,' and just kind of cash it in and go get my rehab and those kinds of things. But he asks great questions. He's really in tune, so when he comes back he shouldn't skip a beat."

BS: One thing I've noticed about the coaching staff, especially on offense, is there's a lot of energy and a lot of hugging. How have the players responded to that?

JM: "I think they responded really well. It's OK to show a little bit of emotion and have a little bit of juice when you get out here. This game is hard enough as it is, but a big thing that [Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten] is preaching and that [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett is preaching, too — offense, defense, special teams, the whole deal — is that the more we care about each other, the better our team will be. On offense, we take a lot of pride in the fact that we are all for one another. Whether it's a guy that scores a touchdown, the guy that blocks for the touchdown — everybody has their different roles. So whoever is doing a good job on that one, we want to make sure everybody is getting the accolades for it. And the coaching staff is trying to make that happen. I think if the players can see that we're having a good time together, it's OK for them to have a good time together, too. We're still getting our work done and it's still a hard business. It's still hard work when they get out there. But you can have fun while you're doing hard things."

BS: You started your coaching career at Elmhurst, a Division III school. When you reflect on that first year or so, what sticks out to you now?