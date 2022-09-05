Under the Headset: An interview with Running Backs Coach Tyrone Wheatley

There's perhaps no team with as talented a running back room as the Broncos' group, led by Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone. Guiding the group this year is a new face in Running Backs Coach Tyrone Wheatley. A former NFL running back himself, Wheatley is able to rely on his experience as a coach, as he shared with us in a recent conversation after practice.

BS: In Javonte and Melvin, you've got two starter-caliber running backs. What's your approach in keeping a balance there?

TW: "They had great synergy before I arrived, and right now it's just continuing that synergy and having them understand, as [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett says, team first. That's a great thing right now, because the culture in the room was basically set before I got here. They know it's team first and it's running back by committee, and everything we do is to do it by the team. So when you say what is it I have to do, I have to do nothing. My job is pretty simple right now. It's basically now develop the little things they both need to become better backs in certain situations. But in terms of culture, who gets it, I don't have to worry about any of that, because it's great. Now you talk about the older back in Mel and the younger back in Javonte. Mel has done a great job — I'm talking about an absolutely wonderful job — of being that older guy and being able to say, 'Hey, listen. You can look at this and you can look at that.' … And I'll tell you what, he's a very astute player. He has his own routine in keeping his body in shape, he's very smart. … And then for Javonte, he's a huge sponge. He's soaking it up, he's learning. I have a good room. I love the synergy, I love the energy. And the great thing about it is it's not forced; it's all organic. It just happens naturally."

From your experience playing in the NFL, what does it do to a defense to have two guys like Melvin and Javonte who have some different skills?

"Here's what you're going to get the same in both of them: You're going to get downhill power. Now, all of a sudden, one's a little more of a slasher, the other's going to continue downhill power. Here's the next thing of it: Both of them have really good hands out of the backfield. So when you say, 'What does that do to a defense?' it does keep them off balance in terms of, 'Hey, it's third-and-short and we don't know who's in.' Either one of them could be in. Now all of a sudden, we can get them out of the backfield. … So you talk about keeping them off balance, there's an unbalance in terms of I could put Mel in certain situations, I could put Javonte in certain situations, and the defense has no idea. But at the same time, you know you better damn well bring your big-boy shoulder pads when both of those guys are in the game. Both can pass pro, both can protect out the backfield. So when you talk about the difference, Javonte has a little more burst, a little more scat to him, but at the end of the day, what they both bring is that intensity and downhill, physical ball."

We saw a little bit of Mike Boone last year, and he was effective in his limited spots. What could his role be?