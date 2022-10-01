Under the Headset: An interview with Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts

BS: You were with the Broncos in 2012, when the Broncos added another future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning. They didn't get off to a hot start and went 2-3 to start the year but finished 13-3. What did you learn from that experience?

BW: "There's a lot of things that flashed me back to that year. I think any time you have a transition like this, there's going to be some growing pains, there's going to be some adjustment. You have a new staff, you've got a new quarterback — there's going to be adjustments that the whole team has to make to find our groove. And the nice thing was is once we found our groove that year, we won 11 straight games. So I think you see that with this team. It's a great group of guys. They're all hard-working, humble guys and you can see that on the horizon, if we do the things necessary to do it."

BS: What was your role that season with the team?

BW: "I was basically doing quality control and got pulled [in] from scouting. I was an intern in scouting and got pulled as quality control because they just needed more hands on deck to help out with the needs on offense. Got pulled into a lot of those QC duties and was able to give a helping hand to the guys who were here — Brian Callahan, Adam Gase and Mike McCoy. It was an awesome experience to be able to be in that room and learn from those guys as well as Peyton and the rest of the crew."

BS: Scouting, coaching — which side did you envision your career going in at that time?

BW: "Well, that was my first few weeks in scouting, period. I had been a coach my whole career before that. It was one of those things where I got into it and was only just in the beginnings of the scouting world when I got pulled back into football. That was more of my comfort zone, so I was happy about it."

BS: Did you always think you'd be involved in football as a career even when you were younger?