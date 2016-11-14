Denver Broncos | News

Trevor Siemian receives shoulder injection, Kubiak updates status of Wolfe, Talib

Nov 14, 2016 at 04:58 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Quarterback Trevor Siemian had another injection on his non-throwing shoulder after Sunday's game in New Orleans, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said.

Siemian was sacked six times and the Saints recorded 11 quarterback hits, but the rest at the bye week should "do him some good," Kubiak said.

The Broncos' quarterback originally suffered the injury to his non-throwing shoulder against the Buccaneers on Oct. 2.

"He's beat up," Kubiak said. "He took a lot of shots. Some of them he's got to take responsibility for. We've got to make sure he's stepping up in the pocket and doing those types of things, but he's sore. We laid it on the line. Everybody did. We played extremely hard as a football team. A lot of great effort plays. But he's just one of the sore guys."

Kubiak also said he expected Derek Wolfe to be back at practice next week. Wolfe suffered an arm injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' game against the Raiders. Meanwhile, Aqib Talib took another step toward a return to action.

"I feel good about he and Derek being ready to go. Aqib actually worked out today," Kubiak said. "Everything looks good. We'll probably hold Derek until about next Wednesday and then cut him loose, but it sure looks like we're going to get close to full strength, so that's an encouraging thing."

Kubiak said he watched Talib work out from upstairs. The Broncos' defensive back has missed the last three games as he's managed a back injury.

The Broncos will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Denver on Nov. 27 for a Sunday Night Football matchup, and Kubiak expects DeMarcus Ware to be ready to play about 50 plays. That should help improve a pass rush that generated just one sack against the Saints.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

