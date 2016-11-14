Trevor Siemian receives shoulder injection, Kubiak updates status of Wolfe, Talib

"He's beat up," Kubiak said. "He took a lot of shots. Some of them he's got to take responsibility for. We've got to make sure he's stepping up in the pocket and doing those types of things, but he's sore. We laid it on the line. Everybody did. We played extremely hard as a football team. A lot of great effort plays. But he's just one of the sore guys."

Kubiak also said he expected Derek Wolfe to be back at practice next week. Wolfe suffered an arm injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' game against the Raiders. Meanwhile, Aqib Talib took another step toward a return to action.

"I feel good about he and Derek being ready to go. Aqib actually worked out today," Kubiak said. "Everything looks good. We'll probably hold Derek until about next Wednesday and then cut him loose, but it sure looks like we're going to get close to full strength, so that's an encouraging thing."

Kubiak said he watched Talib work out from upstairs. The Broncos' defensive back has missed the last three games as he's managed a back injury.