Tostitos, Broncos partner for Helmet to Helmet Sweepstakes

Aug 04, 2016 at 10:14 AM
The Broncos and Tostitos are partnering to give fans the chance to honor inspirational active duty military service members. Fans have until August 14 to enter their nominations, which will include brief stories about why the nominees serve as inspirations.

The winners of the Helmet for Helmet Sweepstakes will receive the opportunity to participate in a Denver Broncos military fantasy football league and will earn tickets to the Broncos Salute to Service game.

To kick off the league, each of the winners will join three of their friends in the Broncos locker room for the fantasy football draft. A Broncos alumnus will emcee the event and the Denver Broncos cheerleaders will make an appearance. Complimentary food and beverage will be provided.

Weekly prizes for the league will range from calendars to game tickets.

To enter, visit: http://www.denverbroncos.com/helmetforhelmet/

