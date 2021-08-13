Tickets now on sale for 2021 Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

The Denver Broncos invite you to join us and more than 20 of your favorite Denver chef-driven restaurant concepts for the 2021 Taste of the Broncos, a casual, outdoor, tailgate-style evening at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is on Monday, Sept. 13, and includes VIP and general admission options.

VIP tickets allow early entry to the gourmet tailgate beginning at 5:30 p.m., featuring more than 20 local restaurants and complimentary beverages. VIP guests will have access to exclusive VIP lounges throughout the event space with custom food and beverage experiences.

General admission tickets allow entry to gourmet tailgate at 7:00 pm and access to more than 20 local restaurants and complimentary beverages.

All ticket holders will receive access to live entertainment and the opportunity to meet Broncos cheerleaders and alumni.