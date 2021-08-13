Denver Broncos | News

Tickets now on sale for 2021 Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

Aug 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM
tasteofthebroncos_wide

The Denver Broncos invite you to join us and more than 20 of your favorite Denver chef-driven restaurant concepts for the 2021 Taste of the Broncos, a casual, outdoor, tailgate-style evening at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is on Monday, Sept. 13, and includes VIP and general admission options.

VIP tickets allow early entry to the gourmet tailgate beginning at 5:30 p.m., featuring more than 20 local restaurants and complimentary beverages. VIP guests will have access to exclusive VIP lounges throughout the event space with custom food and beverage experiences.

General admission tickets allow entry to gourmet tailgate at 7:00 pm and access to more than 20 local restaurants and complimentary beverages.

All ticket holders will receive access to live entertainment and the opportunity to meet Broncos cheerleaders and alumni.

Join us for the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from Denver's best restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, meet Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Alumni and Miles the Mascot, and more! Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers – a gourmet tailgate for a cause — benefits Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies and has raised nearly $315,000 since its inception in 2015.

Related Content

news

Players to watch: Who Broncos fans should know at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl has long been a pipeline for both future stars and key depth players, and this year's edition should be no different.
news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," CBS Sports wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.
news

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

"My support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life," Singleton said.
news

KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors since Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams were selected in 2021.
news

Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

McCalister appeared in three games in his rookie season with the Browns.
news

CB Pat Surtain II, KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-AFC team

The Broncos have not had multiple players on the All-AFC team since Garett Bolles and Bradley Chubb were both honored following the 2020 season.
news

Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Quarterback Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Broncos mourn passing of longtime radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer

In addition to his career on the Broncos' radio broadcast team, Zimmer also served on the Broncos' Ring of Fame committee for more than three decades.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN ranks CB Pat Surtain II, T Garett Bolles on 100-player MVP ballot

Surtain and Bolles ranked 42nd and 52nd, respectively, on ESPN's Seth Walder's list of the top 100 MVP candidates from 2023.
Advertising