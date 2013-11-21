Denver Broncos | News

Thursday HealthONE Injury Report

Nov 21, 2013 at 05:21 AM
**DENVER BRONCOS**
**Player****Injury****Wednesday****Thursday**
CB Champ BaileyFootLimitedLimited
TE Joel DreessenKneeDNPLimited
TE Julius ThomasKneeDNPLimited
WR Wes WelkerNeck/ConcussionDNPLimited
T Orlando FranklinAnkleFullFull
S Duke IhenachoAnkleFullFull
LB Nate IrvingShoulderFullFull
T Winston JusticeFingerFullFull
G Chris KuperAnkleFullFull
QB Demaryius ThomasAnkleDNPFull
C J.D. WaltonAnkleFullFull

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursday
TE Michael HoomanawanuiKneeDNPDNP
WR Danny AmendolaGroinLimitedLimited
CB Kyle ArringtonGroinLimitedLimited
CB Alfonzo DennardKneeLimitedLimited
S Steve GregoryFingerLimitedLimited
TE Rob GronkowskiBack/Forearm/HamstringLimitedLimited
LB Brandon SpikesKneeLimitedLimited
CB Aqib TalibHipLimitedLimited
RB Leon WashingtonAnkleLimitedLimited
QB Tom BradyRight ShoulderFullFull
WR Matthew SlaterWristFullFull
RB Shane VereenWristFullFull

131106_HealthONE_ins.jpg

Related Content

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Mile High Morning: How Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero has found success with a young coaching staff

"You just have to be able to identify people that have those traits, have the work ethic, have the drive, have the love for the game, have the teaching ability," Evero said.

news

Team MVP Pat Surtain II, Good Guy Award winner Dalton Risner honored to receive recognition for 2022 efforts

"This is one of the goals I wanted to have, so it's an honor," Surtain said of receiving the 2022 Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

Advertising