Thursday HealthONE Injury Report

|**DENVER BRONCOS**
|**Player**
|**Injury**
|**Wednesday**
|**Thursday**
|CB Champ Bailey
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|TE Joel Dreessen
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|TE Julius Thomas
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|WR Wes Welker
|Neck/Concussion
|DNP
|Limited
|T Orlando Franklin
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|S Duke Ihenacho
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|LB Nate Irving
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|T Winston Justice
|Finger
|Full
|Full
|G Chris Kuper
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|QB Demaryius Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|Full
|C J.D. Walton
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE Michael Hoomanawanui
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR Danny Amendola
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Kyle Arrington
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Alfonzo Dennard
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|S Steve Gregory
|Finger
|Limited
|Limited
|TE Rob Gronkowski
|Back/Forearm/Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|LB Brandon Spikes
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Aqib Talib
|Hip
|Limited
|Limited
|RB Leon Washington
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|QB Tom Brady
|Right Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|WR Matthew Slater
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|RB Shane Vereen
|Wrist
|Full
|Full