Thursday HealthONE Injury Report

Sep 26, 2013 at 06:32 AM
**DENVER BRONCOS**
**Player****Injury****Wednesday****Thursday**
S Duke IhenachoAnkleDid Not ParticipateDid Not Participate
LB Paris LenonThighDid Not ParticipateDid Not Participate
CB Champ BaileyFootLimitedLimited
CB Tony CarterFootDid Not Participate**Limited**
TE Joel DreessenKneeLimitedLimited
RB C.J. AndersonKneeFullFull
CB Omar BoldenShoulderFullFull
LS Aaron BrewerRibFullFull
S David BrutonNeckFullFull
WR Demaryius ThomasShoulderFullFull
T Orlando FranklinShoulderFullFull
G Chris KuperAnkleFullFull
WR Demaryius ThomasAnkleFullFull
WR Wes WelkerAnkleFullFull

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PlayerInjuryThursdayThursday
S Patrick ChungShoulderDid Not ParticipateDid Not Participate
T Jason PetersFingerFullFull

130925_healthonewk4_ins.jpg

