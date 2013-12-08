Three Keys Unlocked: Broncos vs. Titans

3. SPREAD IT AROUND.

Eric Decker, Demaryius Thomas and Wes Welker were each targeted at least 10 times -- which, for Welker, was quite impressive, given that he only played the first half before being forced from the game because of a concussion.

But the defining statistic of an offense that had arguably its best overall day of the season rested in how the touchdowns were dispersed: six scores by six different players: Decker, Welker, Thomas, Ball, Knowshon Moreno and Julius Thomas. This game wasn't about Manning finding one mismatch and repeatedly exploiting it; it was about Manning finding a different weak spot on each play.

"All year, we've been talking about how dynamic our entire offense is," said Julius Thomas, who grabbed five passes for 35 yards and the touchdown in his return to action. "There are guys that maybe hadn't been getting as many touches in the beginning of the season. Now, they're going out there and they're showing everybody what they can do."