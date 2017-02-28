 Skip to main content
Three Broncos storylines to watch as the Scouting Combine begins

Feb 28, 2017
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

Through the Years: Broncos at the Combine

With the 2017 NFL Combine less than a week away, take a look back at current Broncos' combine experiences before they were NFL players. (Photos by AP)

INDIANAPOLIS --The Broncos and representatives from the other 31 teams are in central Indiana a week later than in past years, mashing the Scouting Combine and the start of the free-agent signing period together in a way not seen before on the NFL calendar.

But in a way, it's appropriate. Free agency and the draft are complements in the team-building process. If you hit on the former, you have more flexibility in the latter. If you draft well and can retain players, then your future free-agency shopping list is shorter.

As the Broncos arrive at the Combine, here are three storylines to keep an eye on:

  1. FOCUS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE**

There appears to be little doubt that offensive line -- both in the free-agent and draft pool -- is a key priority for the Broncos this offseason.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock minced no words when he described the quality -- or lack thereof -- of this year's offensive-line class, calling it "bad," and noting that the lack of depth could push third-round-caliber prospects from previous years up a round in this year's group. That doesn't mean there aren't prospects who can help the Broncos in the short or long run.

But even the top ones have questions. For Alabama's Cam Robinson, it's a question of position -- guard or tackle? It's possible that he could follow the trajectory of Miami's Laremy Tunsil, who worked at left guard last season but looks set to move to tackle in the wake of the Branden Albert trade to Jacksonville, which is expected to be finalized when the new league year begins March 9.

Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk will not work out at the Combine because of a hip injury, but he will undergo the full battery of medical evaluations from teams. The results will likely determine whether he is a first-rounder -- and maybe the first offensive lineman off the board.

Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles must answer questions about how quickly he can adapt; given that he will be 25 when he begins his rookie season and started just one year for the Utes, his equation for success likely requires a rapid adjustment. Meetings with teams in Indianapolis could be the biggest factor from this week's doings in determining his post-Combine draft stock.

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp is arguably the most versatile player at his position group, with the ability to line up at four positions. He should draw plenty of attention at the Combine.

But the Broncos' plan up front for the draft will be affected by how they attack the first two weeks of the free-agent signing period.

2017 Senior Bowl Evaluations

Take an in-depth look at Andrew Mason's evaluations of the potential draft prospects from the 2017 Senior Bowl who caught his eye through Day 3. (Photos by Andrew Mason)

Working from the left tackle spot, Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp demonstrated good power, particularly on one Tuesday run play where he drove Alabama DE Dalvin Tomlinson inside, sealing the right side and allowing BYU running back Jamaal Williams to race through to the second level and beyond. Lamp has worked at both tackle and guard this week, and while his pass protection is a work in progress, he already looks to be a solid run blocker.
Working from the left tackle spot, Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp demonstrated good power, particularly on one Tuesday run play where he drove Alabama DE Dalvin Tomlinson inside, sealing the right side and allowing BYU running back Jamaal Williams to race through to the second level and beyond. Lamp has worked at both tackle and guard this week, and while his pass protection is a work in progress, he already looks to be a solid run blocker.

South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett made some good catches, but he shows just as much potential as a blocker. He set up one of N.C. State RB Matt Dayes' best runs this week by blocking out TCU's Josh Carraway, getting into his stance quickly to the point where Carraway could not budge him. Everett also showed the ability to make plays outside and downfield as a pass-catching target, and he helps ensure that this tight end class is the deepest in recent memory.
South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett made some good catches, but he shows just as much potential as a blocker. He set up one of N.C. State RB Matt Dayes' best runs this week by blocking out TCU's Josh Carraway, getting into his stance quickly to the point where Carraway could not budge him. Everett also showed the ability to make plays outside and downfield as a pass-catching target, and he helps ensure that this tight end class is the deepest in recent memory.

Another notable tight end is Toledo's Michael Roberts, who not only has the biggest hands of any player at the Senior Bowl (11 5/8 inches), but the ability to use them effectively and get out in space to make plays, as he does here working past Saint Frances safety Lorenzo Jerome.
Another notable tight end is Toledo's Michael Roberts, who not only has the biggest hands of any player at the Senior Bowl (11 5/8 inches), but the ability to use them effectively and get out in space to make plays, as he does here working past Saint Frances safety Lorenzo Jerome.

North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer is a natural slot receiver at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds; he has the necessary quickness and ability to use a juke of his shoulder to gain separation. But his ability to get cornerbacks out of position could also make him useful as an outside receiver who plays every down in every situation, not just in three-receiver formations.
North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer is a natural slot receiver at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds; he has the necessary quickness and ability to use a juke of his shoulder to gain separation. But his ability to get cornerbacks out of position could also make him useful as an outside receiver who plays every down in every situation, not just in three-receiver formations.

Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo is a long, lean 198 pounds, and showed good body control on some of his receptions Tuesday, including this one where he leaped over Lamar cornerback Brendan Langley for a deep reception during North team practice.
Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo is a long, lean 198 pounds, and showed good body control on some of his receptions Tuesday, including this one where he leaped over Lamar cornerback Brendan Langley for a deep reception during North team practice.

Louisville WR Jamari Staples has good body control and can work his way into position despite having tight coverage from a defender -- or in this case, two defenders. However, he needs to do a better job completing the catch; he failed to come down with this reception.
Louisville WR Jamari Staples has good body control and can work his way into position despite having tight coverage from a defender -- or in this case, two defenders. However, he needs to do a better job completing the catch; he failed to come down with this reception.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Daeshon Hall says he's talked with teams about a potential role in a 3-4 defense, even though his 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame would seem to make him a more ideal fit in a 4-3 alignment. Hall should be able to add bulk to his size, and did receive some three-technique work at times during his college career. He also practices with intensity; none of the South team defensive linemen made their tackling dummies hit the ground with as loud of a thwack as Hall did.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Daeshon Hall says he's talked with teams about a potential role in a 3-4 defense, even though his 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame would seem to make him a more ideal fit in a 4-3 alignment. Hall should be able to add bulk to his size, and did receive some three-technique work at times during his college career. He also practices with intensity; none of the South team defensive linemen made their tackling dummies hit the ground with as loud of a thwack as Hall did.

Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon had some bursts into the backfield, but is still working on his consistency. The 6-foot-7 former FCS standout has plenty of tools, but also needs to strengthen his lower body; he weighs 280 pounds but looks like he could carry up to 300.
Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon had some bursts into the backfield, but is still working on his consistency. The 6-foot-7 former FCS standout has plenty of tools, but also needs to strengthen his lower body; he weighs 280 pounds but looks like he could carry up to 300.

Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams had some of the day's best receptions, showing good body control in mid-air to adjust to deep balls in one-on-one coverage.
Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams had some of the day's best receptions, showing good body control in mid-air to adjust to deep balls in one-on-one coverage.

Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds can make receptions in tight one-on-one coverage. Here, he doesn't get much sedation from Florida State's Marquez White, but does a good job adjusting to the flight of the football for a deep catch up the right sideline in a one-on-one period.
Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds can make receptions in tight one-on-one coverage. Here, he doesn't get much sedation from Florida State's Marquez White, but does a good job adjusting to the flight of the football for a deep catch up the right sideline in a one-on-one period.

UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes showed enough spark in pass-rushing drills with an effective bull rush to draw double-teams during the team periods of Wednesday's practice. His persistence should earn him immediate playing time as a rookie as part of an interior rotation.
UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes showed enough spark in pass-rushing drills with an effective bull rush to draw double-teams during the team periods of Wednesday's practice. His persistence should earn him immediate playing time as a rookie as part of an interior rotation.

There isn't a Dak Prescott in the quarterbacks in Mobile, but Pitt's Nate Peterman of the North team looks like the highest pick of the six passers here -- and is the most accurate on deep passes, including work on one-on-one periods.
There isn't a Dak Prescott in the quarterbacks in Mobile, but Pitt's Nate Peterman of the North team looks like the highest pick of the six passers here -- and is the most accurate on deep passes, including work on one-on-one periods.

The best wide receiver at the Senior Bowl is Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp, who runs precise routes. Kupp is proficient at using a bob of his shoulder to generate separation and leave cornerbacks flat-footed.
The best wide receiver at the Senior Bowl is Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp, who runs precise routes. Kupp is proficient at using a bob of his shoulder to generate separation and leave cornerbacks flat-footed.

Of all the offensive linemen on hand this week, Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton has the best chance of moving into the first round alongside potential Round 1 picks Cam Robinson (Alabama), Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin) and Garett Bolles (Utah). At 330 pounds, Moton has a strong upper body and uses it well, planting his legs like tree trunks and effectively taking the bull rush out of play. His feet are also quick enough to allow him to counter inside and outside moves. Some analysts project him as a guard, but he looks like he should be able to handle right tackle well.
Of all the offensive linemen on hand this week, Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton has the best chance of moving into the first round alongside potential Round 1 picks Cam Robinson (Alabama), Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin) and Garett Bolles (Utah). At 330 pounds, Moton has a strong upper body and uses it well, planting his legs like tree trunks and effectively taking the bull rush out of play. His feet are also quick enough to allow him to counter inside and outside moves. Some analysts project him as a guard, but he looks like he should be able to handle right tackle well.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs has made some good decisions, but also needs to be more decisive and adjust to the narrow windows at the next level. In the pocket, Dobbs must avoid drifting forward unnecessarily. Late in Wednesday's practice, he stepped up and into Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, resulting in a sack.
Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs has made some good decisions, but also needs to be more decisive and adjust to the narrow windows at the next level. In the pocket, Dobbs must avoid drifting forward unnecessarily. Late in Wednesday's practice, he stepped up and into Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, resulting in a sack.

At 310 pounds, Iowa's Jaleel Johnson could see some action as a 3-technique in a 3-4 alignment. The North team had some three-lineman looks during Tuesday's work, and he used a bull rush on Temple's Dion Dawkins to collapse the pocket and get to Iowa QB C.J. Beathard as he threw into the right flat.
At 310 pounds, Iowa's Jaleel Johnson could see some action as a 3-technique in a 3-4 alignment. The North team had some three-lineman looks during Tuesday's work, and he used a bull rush on Temple's Dion Dawkins to collapse the pocket and get to Iowa QB C.J. Beathard as he threw into the right flat.

Florida inside linebacker Alex Anzalone has some work to do in coverage, but against the run, he's been the best linebacker in the two days of practice so far, reading plays as they develop, filling holes and avoiding missed tackles.
Florida inside linebacker Alex Anzalone has some work to do in coverage, but against the run, he's been the best linebacker in the two days of practice so far, reading plays as they develop, filling holes and avoiding missed tackles.

LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White injured his ankle Wednesday and will not play in Saturday's game, but he did enough to cement his status as the best cornerback in this week's work, and could find himself in the first round.
LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White injured his ankle Wednesday and will not play in Saturday's game, but he did enough to cement his status as the best cornerback in this week's work, and could find himself in the first round.

Temple's Haason Reddick made a nearly-flawless transition from defensive line to the second line of defense. What impressed me was how solid he was in coverage; as the three days progressed, he became less susceptible to step-fakes from opposing tight ends, and prevented them from getting separation when they tried to cut to the outside.
Temple's Haason Reddick made a nearly-flawless transition from defensive line to the second line of defense. What impressed me was how solid he was in coverage; as the three days progressed, he became less susceptible to step-fakes from opposing tight ends, and prevented them from getting separation when they tried to cut to the outside.

East Carolina WR Zay Jones, the NCAA's all-time receptions leader with 3999, also had a strong week -- and showed his strength here, fighting through contact from Iowa's Desmond King to make the catch with little difficulty. Jones displayed a knack for making catches like this through heavy obstruction throughout the week, and doesn't need separation to make plays.
East Carolina WR Zay Jones, the NCAA's all-time receptions leader with 3999, also had a strong week -- and showed his strength here, fighting through contact from Iowa's Desmond King to make the catch with little difficulty. Jones displayed a knack for making catches like this through heavy obstruction throughout the week, and doesn't need separation to make plays.

How do you get this wide open in a red-zone one-on-one period? Run a perfect route. Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp cut inside and froze West Virginia's Rasul Douglas, then cut back toward the sideline and upfield, leading to an easy touchdown.
How do you get this wide open in a red-zone one-on-one period? Run a perfect route. Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp cut inside and froze West Virginia's Rasul Douglas, then cut back toward the sideline and upfield, leading to an easy touchdown.

Working at right tackle Thursday, Bucknell's Julien Davenport encountered difficulty containing Illinois' Dawuane Smoot, who worked past him to pressure Pitt QB Nate Peterman. Davenport tried to guide Smoot outside and behind Peterman, but didn't have good balance and fell, allowing Smoot a chance for what would have been a sack or a hit in game conditions. Davenport has moments where he uses his size and athleticism to his advantage, but remains a work I'm progress.
Working at right tackle Thursday, Bucknell's Julien Davenport encountered difficulty containing Illinois' Dawuane Smoot, who worked past him to pressure Pitt QB Nate Peterman. Davenport tried to guide Smoot outside and behind Peterman, but didn't have good balance and fell, allowing Smoot a chance for what would have been a sack or a hit in game conditions. Davenport has moments where he uses his size and athleticism to his advantage, but remains a work I'm progress.

  1. THE DEEP TIGHT END CLASS**

The point in the draft at which the Broncos select a tight end -- if they choose to add to their complement headed by Virgil Green, Jeff Heuerman and A.J. Derby -- could be determined at least in part by when the run of tight ends off the draft board takes place.

With a bumper crop of prospects whose measurables and skill sets fit the evolution of the position, it could be possible to get a Round 1-caliber talent as late as Round 3, because teams may see the glut of starting-caliber players and choose to wait. But if the dominoes at the position fall earlier, teams need to be poised to react.

Those with the most to gain are the non-Power 5 prospects -- some of whom got long looks at the Senior Bowl, where South Alabama's Gerald Everett and Toledo's Michael Roberts had some flashes of brilliance and stacked up well in the side-by-side, repetition-by-repetition comparison with Alabama's O.J. Howard, who is widely expected to be the first tight end off the board.

Drake's Eric Saubert used an impressive week at the East-West Shrine Game to jump on some radars, but needs a good Combine to back it up. But perhaps the one tight end who can strap a rocket to his draft prospects is Adam Shaheen of Division II Ashland.

The 6-foot-6, 277-pound Shaheen turned pro early, and could not participate in any all-star games, so this is his first chance to stand on equal terms with Division I prospects. If his workout backs up his impressive film, he could be off the board early on Day 2 -- and could start that aforementioned run on players at the position.

3. LAYING THE GROUNDWORK FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS -- AND TWO MONTHS

Not only will all team executives and coaches be at the Scouting Combine, but agents will, too. This week offers a chance for face-to-face discussions that are the genesis of deals, particularly re-signings of players.

With free agency bearing down, there is greater urgency to these conversations. Just one day after Combine workouts end March 6, the free-agency calendar begins with the legal tampering period -- during which teams can discuss contract terms with prospective free agents from other clubs, but cannot sign them.

With the Combine one week later than in previous years, the altered schedule forced teams to do all of their free-agent preparations before leaving for Indianapolis, with minimal time before the start of the new league year.

When the Broncos' brass returns to Denver, the first goal becomes to use free agency to fill any gaping holes in the starting lineup and among key rotational reserves, allowing Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway and Broncos executives the freedom to tailor their draft plan to picking the best players on the team's board rather than reaching for need.

