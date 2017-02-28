Three Broncos storylines to watch as the Scouting Combine begins

THE DEEP TIGHT END CLASS**

The point in the draft at which the Broncos select a tight end -- if they choose to add to their complement headed by Virgil Green, Jeff Heuerman and A.J. Derby -- could be determined at least in part by when the run of tight ends off the draft board takes place.

With a bumper crop of prospects whose measurables and skill sets fit the evolution of the position, it could be possible to get a Round 1-caliber talent as late as Round 3, because teams may see the glut of starting-caliber players and choose to wait. But if the dominoes at the position fall earlier, teams need to be poised to react.

Those with the most to gain are the non-Power 5 prospects -- some of whom got long looks at the Senior Bowl, where South Alabama's Gerald Everett and Toledo's Michael Roberts had some flashes of brilliance and stacked up well in the side-by-side, repetition-by-repetition comparison with Alabama's O.J. Howard, who is widely expected to be the first tight end off the board.

Drake's Eric Saubert used an impressive week at the East-West Shrine Game to jump on some radars, but needs a good Combine to back it up. But perhaps the one tight end who can strap a rocket to his draft prospects is Adam Shaheen of Division II Ashland.

The 6-foot-6, 277-pound Shaheen turned pro early, and could not participate in any all-star games, so this is his first chance to stand on equal terms with Division I prospects. If his workout backs up his impressive film, he could be off the board early on Day 2 -- and could start that aforementioned run on players at the position.

3. LAYING THE GROUNDWORK FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS -- AND TWO MONTHS

Not only will all team executives and coaches be at the Scouting Combine, but agents will, too. This week offers a chance for face-to-face discussions that are the genesis of deals, particularly re-signings of players.

With free agency bearing down, there is greater urgency to these conversations. Just one day after Combine workouts end March 6, the free-agency calendar begins with the legal tampering period -- during which teams can discuss contract terms with prospective free agents from other clubs, but cannot sign them.

With the Combine one week later than in previous years, the altered schedule forced teams to do all of their free-agent preparations before leaving for Indianapolis, with minimal time before the start of the new league year.