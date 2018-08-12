Three Broncos quarterbacks look to build on foundation after varying degrees of success

Head Coach Vance Joseph also chalked the early struggles up to self-inflicted wounds, and while Keenum said he would always prefer to keep playing, he respected Joseph's decision to keep the starters out of harm's way.

That's when Keenum and the rest of the starting offense may have produced the most positive outcome of the evening.

"Training camp and preseason, it's about building a foundation," Keenum said. "It's about finding what you're good at and maybe finding what you're not good at and working on that. We obviously have some things to work on. I think it's a good test for us, going against a really good team that we know is a really good team. We know we've got to work, we've got to get better, hands down.

"I think all of those guys are hungry. Sitting there on the sideline talking to those guys after we were out, every single one of them wanted more. They're ready to go to work this week."