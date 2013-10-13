Three-and-Out Courtesy of Jackson

DENVER –One week ago, defensive tackle Malik Jackson picked up the first full sack of his career. After the 35-19 win against Jacksonville Sunday, he's got two more and they came in quick succession.

Late in the third quarter, the second-year defensive lineman sacked quarterback Chad Henne for a loss of seven yards on first down. On the next play, he dropped running back Maurice Jones-Drew for a loss of one and on third down he dropped Henne again, this time for a loss of five yards.

A three-and-out and a loss of 13 yards, courtesy of Jackson.

"It was critical," Jackson said of the series. "We needed it. I was fortunate enough to have the good series. Danny Trevathan came up with the big pick at the end (of the game). So I think we're a good defense and we're rolling and we're getting better every week."

Jackson credited Shaun Phillips for his play on the series opening things up for him and Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio for his play calling.

That quick series came just after Knowshon Moreno stretched the Broncos' lead to 11 points and put the ball back in the Broncos' hands.

Fellow defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson agreed that it was a big set of plays for the defense.

"That was a big series," Vickerson said. "(Jackson) had back-to-back rushes and that's what we ask of a young guy – come in and step up. So that was a plus."

Jackson said that he'd never had a series quite as productive as that one.

"No, I really haven't," he said. "This is my first time really going out there and performing like that. The greats keep it up and I'm just trying to keep it up and keep working and get many performances like that. "

Jackson played in 14 games in 2012 but registered only five tackles. This season he's made progress that has been especially visible in the last two weeks.

"He's a young player that's continuing to improve," Head Coach John Fox said. "We have a lot of new faces there from a year ago that are starting to jell."

Jackson finished the game with seven total tackles, the second-most on the team.

He said after the game that getting his first sack last week felt like a breakthrough and he hopes that the sacks will keep coming.