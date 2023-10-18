Denver Broncos | News

'Those mean something to our team': Looking for first home win of 2023, Broncos motivated to defend home turf as Packers come to Denver

Oct 18, 2023 at 05:41 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have come painstakingly close to at least one home win in 2023, losing their first two games by a combined three points to Las Vegas and Washington. They also held a late game-winning drive attempt against the Jets before a late defensive touchdown by New York.

With the Green Bay Packers (2-3) coming to Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos have their sights set on finally securing a victory in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

"We have to take advantage of that," Head Coach Sean Payton said after practice on Wednesday. "We've got great crowd noise. Our fans are fantastic. I just finished talking about it [with the team]. We have a stretch of two weeks in a row here at home. I think that's important."

Safety Justin Simmons reiterated the importance of Sunday's game, pointing to the chance to reverse Denver's recent losing streak and to win its first home game as motivators against the Packers.  

"It's super important," Simmons said. "I say it every week, it feels like, and it's frustrating to get up here and say it every week, but yeah, this one, it's important. And I'm not just saying that to say it — especially when you have a few losses and you've just got to get back in the win column, … the next one's the most important one, which is Sunday against Green Bay. 

"It's at home, and I know it's been tough, but [I] really want to give the fans a home win, and I'm looking forward to doing that on Sunday."

For quarterback Russell Wilson, the opportunity for the Broncos to play a complete game at home is one that he and the team are embracing through practice this week.

"We've got to win at home," Wilson said. "It's important for us to show our fans what we're capable [of] at home. We've had some games where I feel like we could have won them, close games, close matchups at home. Those matter, those mean something to our team, to us as players and coaches and also the fan base."

Wilson also called the matchup against the Packers a "good challenge" and praised both sides of the ball. At the same time, he believes the Broncos' home fans could be a major factor in inspiring a home victory. 

"They have some really good players on defense, they have some good players on offense, they can do some really good things across the board [and] they're coached well," Wilson said. "So this is going to be a good challenge for us. Their fans travel well, but our fans are nice and loud at home, and it will be huge for us to hear our fans throughout the whole game and how much they mean to us, and how that helps us catch that momentum and hopefully win these games."

Related Content

news

'There's a fine line here between a groove and a rut': How the 2022 Lions could serve as a blueprint for the Broncos

"We're kind of in that position where we're bowing up — and we have to," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice for Broncos ahead of Week 7

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) returned to practice as a full participant after missing Denver's Week 6 game in Kansas City.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Denver signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to its practice squad.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Allen recorded one of the fastest sacks of Week 6, while Sutton's one-armed snag was one of the week's most improbable completions.
news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Blake interviews WR Brandon Johnson

Johnson reveals his favorite superhero, the best moment of his career so far and what he enjoys most about playing for the Broncos.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Broncos Notebook: Broncos motivated to improve play at home against Packers

Plus, running back Javonte Williams provided an update on his health.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Broncos release OLB Frank Clark

Clark signed with Denver ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in a pair of games for the Broncos.
news

Disappointed, but not discouraged: Broncos fall 19-8 in prime-time meeting with Chiefs

"There's improvement, but we didn't win, so it has to be better," safety Justin Simmons said.
news

TE Greg Dulcich active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Greg Dulcich is officially back for the Broncos.
