'This is what great defenses do': Broncos' defense continues to create big plays in 'Sunday Night Football' victory

DENVER — All-Pro safety Justin Simmons started his 30th birthday on Sunday morning with a straightforward birthday wish: a "Sunday Night Football" win against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings.

Thanks to a three-takeaway performance and a gutsy game-sealing drive to end the game from the Denver defense, Simmons got his wish and plenty more to celebrate on his special day.

"I just wanted to come out and win this game," Simmons said after the Broncos' come-from-behind win. "I didn't care … how it looked, I just wanted to come win. Man, the guys played so good and [I'm] just so proud of the team."

After earning a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in its last performance at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver did enough to secure a 21-20 win over the Vikings and quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Denver's defense compensated for its early difficulties against the run by recording three turnovers for the third consecutive game — including a fumble recovery and interception by cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian — and closing out the visitors in the final minutes of regulation.

"With each win you gain more confidence," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "… Guys have bowed up, rolled up their sleeves and gone to work. That's all you can do in this league. You find out a lot about people. I feel like we, organizationally, as a staff and as a team, you get to see the grit. ... I'm proud of the fight and the way these guys are prepared."

Thanks to an opportunistic and aggressive defense and a turnover-free performance by the offense, the Broncos won the turnover margin by at least three turnovers for the third consecutive week. Denver's plus-10 turnover differential over the past three games is its highest since 1984.

Payton said he's made the correlation of winning the turnover battle and victories in the NFL a point of emphasis for the Broncos, and Denver's four-game winning streak — the longest winning streak in the NFL and first for the Broncos since 2016 — has been a perfect illustration.

"It's something that these guys really buy into and they understand — it's the number one thing in this league," Payton said of forcing turnovers. "… [Cornerback Ja'Quan] McMillian has two tonight — he [caused a] fumble last week on the first play of the game. And then it becomes a little bit contagious."