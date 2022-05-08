'This is the best Mother's Day gift that I could ever have': How Nik Bonitto's mother watched his dreams come true during the draft

For Penn, Bonitto's talent and drive was easy to see. She saw his competitive spirit come out in basketball as well as football, but nothing was as special to him as sacking quarterbacks. So eventually Bonitto transferred to national football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which had 15 alumni playing in the NFL in 2021.

Now, Bonitto will join that exclusive group in professional football.

"It seems like just yesterday he was playing pee-wee ball, then high school, then in college," Penn says. "And now in the NFL. So it's just like, we don't see where the time went, but we're so excited because … especially his dad said, 'He's going to make it to the NFL.' He always thought he was going to make it to the NFL, and to actually see it happening, it's just amazing."

As he makes the jump, so too will his family. After Bonitto was drafted, Pat Surtain II's mother called Penn to congratulate her and the family and welcome them to the team. Though they'd never met, their sons had played on rival football teams in the Fort Lauderdale area and became friends during that time. Now that they're teammates, so are their mothers.

"Another one of Nikolas' teammates, Tre [Delarrin Turner-Yell], got drafted also," Penn says. "So his mom called me and she was like, 'Oh my god, we're going to be Bronco moms!'"

Being a Bronco mom has already been quite exciting. The day after Bonitto was drafted, she joined him and Vincent for the trip to Denver, where they were able to tour UCHealth Training Center, meet the coaches and front-office staff and more.

"It was really important," Bonitto says of having Penn there with him for the visit. "Just because I wanted her to see all the work that she put in, too, because it wasn't just me. Her getting me through all this phases, her making sacrifices, her driving me to school 30 minutes away, those were all things that she did and that she sacrificed for me to get to where I'm at now."

With Mother's Day then just about a week away, Penn says she repeatedly told Bonitto as they walked around the facility, "This is the best Mother's Day gift that I could ever have had."