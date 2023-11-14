Denver Broncos | News

'This is a special win': Broncos show potential, continue to redefine season with win over Bills

Nov 14, 2023 at 08:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the aftermath of a Week 7 Broncos win over Green Bay, wide receiver Courtland Sutton stood in Denver's locker room and acknowledged many would not still believe what the team could accomplish this season.

At 1-5 prior to that game, the hole the Broncos dug themselves appeared too great. That game, a 19-17 decision over the Packers, felt like a nice win — a small reward for Denver in a season that had not gone its way. A sign of things to come, though? The odds were still stacked against them. Sutton, though, was among the players to maintain his belief.

That Sutton postgame media availability seemed to be a distant memory on Monday night, as the Broncos defeated the Bills 24-22 to earn a thrilling, come-from-behind win. The victory was Denver's third consecutive win, and a pair of wins over the Chiefs and Bills has vaulted the Broncos back into postseason contention. After a 1-5 start, Denver's playoff odds are again in the double-digits, according to the New York Times.

Denver's win ended in dramatic fashion, as the Broncos needed a last-second field goal to overcome their first deficit in the game. As Wil Lutz's kick went through the uprights — his second attempt, courtesy of a penalty on the Bills — players spilled onto the field and continued the party in the locker room, where music throbbed through the walls and out into the visiting media room.

"We're going to celebrate," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "We're going to have some fun. This is a huge one. This is a good football team we just played. Obviously, the past couple weeks we've been playing some really good teams. To beat the Chiefs, to beat these guys, [that] sets the standard of who we should be and who we can be and who we're going to be."

Ahead of Denver's win over the Bills, safety Justin Simmons acknowledged the Broncos would need to find ways to beat teams like Buffalo if they wanted to make a run at the postseason. Via four takeaways and a late game-winning drive, the Broncos were able to earn that win and secure their first prime-time road win since 2020.

"This is a special win," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "We had two really special wins in a row, and watch out for the Denver Broncos."

Head Coach Sean Payton again mentioned the fine line between a groove and a rut after Monday's win, and the Broncos seem to be on the correct side of that delineating marker. In the biggest moments on Monday, the Broncos made the plays that won the football game and avoided the critical errors. They successfully executed an end-of-half field-goal situation, won the turnover battle and earned hidden yardage via Marvin Mims Jr.'s return game.

And, in a critical moment, Wilson and Jerry Jeudy helped convert a critical third down via penalty that ultimately set up Lutz's kick.

After a 1-5 start, it's hardly dramatic to say the Broncos' playoff chances swung with each play in Buffalo. And ultimately, the Broncos made the needed plays to earn the win and continue an impressive stretch.

Their reward? Another prime-time matchup, this time against a red-hot Vikings team that has won six of their last seven games. With a win, the Broncos would move back to .500 and fully into the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

And yet, in the minutes after Denver's win, Sutton wasn't much concerned with the doubters he spoke of several weeks ago.

"At this point, it's not even so much about proving them wrong," Sutton said. "It's more so about us proving to ourselves. We know what we're capable of."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting top ManningCast moments from Broncos' last-second win in Buffalo

Denver's wild win led to some memorable moments from the Manning brothers and their guests.
news

'That was the difference tonight': Denver's defensive preparation paves way for another four-takeaway performance against Buffalo

The Broncos used four turnovers to stifle the Bills' high-powered offense, but preparation made the standout performance possible.
news

Cover 4: Broncos continue winning streak, earn wild 24-22 victory over Bills

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
news

TE Nate Adkins among Broncos' inactives for Week 10 meeting with Bills

Denver did not have any players ruled out with injuries this week.
news

Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Week 10 vs. Buffalo

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster.
news

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13, 2023.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills | Week 10

As Denver looks to earn its third consecutive win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.
news

'It's getting better': Broncos' defense looking to continue recent improvement in matchup vs. Bills

"You can't panic," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Just keep coaching — that's what we do. It's more about thinking [rather] than being emotional and finding the reasons why we weren't playing good. That's my job."
news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.
news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic names Marvin Mims Jr. as midseason All-Rookie team selection

A midseason article by The Athletic included Mims as the best special teamer among all rookies.
Advertising