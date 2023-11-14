'This is a special win': Broncos show potential, continue to redefine season with win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the aftermath of a Week 7 Broncos win over Green Bay, wide receiver Courtland Sutton stood in Denver's locker room and acknowledged many would not still believe what the team could accomplish this season.

At 1-5 prior to that game, the hole the Broncos dug themselves appeared too great. That game, a 19-17 decision over the Packers, felt like a nice win — a small reward for Denver in a season that had not gone its way. A sign of things to come, though? The odds were still stacked against them. Sutton, though, was among the players to maintain his belief.

That Sutton postgame media availability seemed to be a distant memory on Monday night, as the Broncos defeated the Bills 24-22 to earn a thrilling, come-from-behind win. The victory was Denver's third consecutive win, and a pair of wins over the Chiefs and Bills has vaulted the Broncos back into postseason contention. After a 1-5 start, Denver's playoff odds are again in the double-digits, according to the New York Times.

Denver's win ended in dramatic fashion, as the Broncos needed a last-second field goal to overcome their first deficit in the game. As Wil Lutz's kick went through the uprights — his second attempt, courtesy of a penalty on the Bills — players spilled onto the field and continued the party in the locker room, where music throbbed through the walls and out into the visiting media room.