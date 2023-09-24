'This can't be who we are': Broncos fall to Dolphins in Week 3 loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Broncos fell to 0-3 on Sunday as they suffered a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"It's disappointing," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the game. "I mean, I'm at a loss for words because I've never been in — I've been on the other side of some games like that, and every once in a while in this league you get your butt whooped, but this was more than that."

Denver's defense allowed a franchise-high 70 points in the loss to the Dolphins. Miami scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half drives, excluding a one-play drive to end the first half.

"Someone's got to make a play and change that momentum," inside linebacker Alex Singleton said, "and we weren't able to do it."

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished the first half 16-of-16 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and a 158.3 quarterback rating.

"We knew we were playing a real good offense, but we've got to look closely at what we were doing and when someone runs the ball up and down the field like those guys did and throw it up and down the field, it's not acceptable," Payton said. "We've just got to get to the tape."

The Dolphins had a pair of players in Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane score four touchdowns apiece, and Miami broke the 350-yard mark through the air and on the ground.

"We've got to look ourselves in the mirror, myself included," Kareem Jackson said. "Obviously we all have to buy in, we all have to be on the same page. That's what we've got to do. We've got to get all 11 guys on the same page — right now, we're not. The only thing we can do is evaluate the film, and we've got to have a great week of practice. We have to if we want get this thing going in the right direction, because right now, defensively, we're a bad unit. And I'm a part of that. For us, defensively, we can't worry about anything else. We've got to execute. Like I said, from the top guy to the last guy. Point blank, period."

Offensively, the Broncos were unable to consistently score following a second-drive touchdown that cut the lead to 14-10. Denver's lone points of the second half came via a Marvin Mims Jr. kick return.

"It's on us to make sure this loss is just this week," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "No matter what the score was or no matter how bad this one feels, you can only lose one game a Sunday or you can only win one game a Sunday. And so we've got to make sure this stops here — or I guess tomorrow really would be the time it stops after you review what happened. You make sure that things like this don't ever happen again.